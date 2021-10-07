Devils Lake Journal Athlete of the Week: Isaak Anthony

DEVILS LAKE – Another Nelson County Charger has claimed the "Athlete of the Week" voting poll once more. This time, it was senior running back/linebacker Isaak Anthony who took home the honor. Anthony compiled 44% of the vote.

The Chargers continued their undefeated campaign when they throttled the Benson County Wildcats, 57-8 on Oct. 1. The homecoming rout, however, would not have been possible without Anthony’s dual-threat capabilities. Anthony not only rushed for two touchdowns but also caught a 26-yard interception returned for a touchdown during the game.

“Isaak brings versatility and depth to our defensive scheming,” Nelson County head coach Beau Snyder said. “He has the ability to play (multiple defensive positions) d-line, d-end, middle linebacker and outside linebacker. When we need that extra rush and burst of energy on a 3rd and long situation, Isaak is capable of executing. He has a good nose for the ball and, if not making the tackle, is often around the ball.”

Although senior running back/linebacker Garrett Haakenson has received most of the rushing touches this season, Anthony has shown his worth in being a supplementary piece toward his team’s scoring tendencies.

The Chargers, however, have found a use for Anthony in more ways than one. Even when Anthony does not make an eye-opening defensive play, he protects the quarterback, blocks or sets up screens.

As the Chargers look to cap off their regular season on a high note, Anthony will look to reinforce his role to a three-dimensional athlete capable of doing anything and everything his team requires.

After all, Anthony will be an essential piece for his team as the postseason begins to get underway.

“Isaak is a big part of our game plan on both sides of the ball,” Snyder said. “He doesn’t always get a ton of touches in the fullback role but is the guy that does most of our lead blocking as well as protecting our quarterback with pass blocking responsibilities. Defensively, he provides us with versatility and depth as we are confident in his ability to play several different positions. Isaak is also a great locker room guy. He stays positive and is an excellent role model. He excels in academics and is a great example of what it means to be a student-athlete.”

Congratulations to Anthony, in addition to Brady Goss (Devils Lake), Desidy Schwanke (Benson County) and Morgan Freije (Langdon/Edmore/Munich) for being finalists.

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on the athlete’s performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CT.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the honor: Devils Lake, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Benson County, Nelson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, New Rockford-Sheyenne and Lake Region State College. Nominations will vary depending on the time of the season. Follow along on Facebook and Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.