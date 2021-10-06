Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/4-10/5)

DEVILS LAKE – More volleyball action is on taps as October continues through its early stages. With that said, here is how each team fared over their most recent stretch of volleyball action.

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State vs. Williston State College (10/5)

Final score: 3-1 Williston State

The Royals were able to close out a robust set three with a 25-19 win. This, however, was not enough to overcome the 2-0 deficit they had going into the set. Lake Region State has lost 10 of their last 11 matches with the loss, dating back to Sep. 15. The Royals will look to get back on track against Dakota College at Bottineau on Oct. 6.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks Central (10/4)

Final score: 3-2 Devils Lake

Set 1: 26-24 Grand Forks Central

Set 2: 25-23 Devils Lake

Set 3: 25-19 Grand Forks Central

Set 4: 25-22 Devils Lake

Set 5: 15-12 Devils Lake

The Firebirds were not accustomed to the old-fashioned comeback performance. Nevertheless, a collection of timely kills and just enough digs gave the Firebirds their third win of the season. Now, the Firebirds will look to take the Scheel’s Invite in Fargo from Oct. 8-9 by storm.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

North Star @ St. John (10/5)

Final score: 3-0 North Star

Set 1: 25-7

Set 2: 25-11

Set 3: 25-7

North Star is deadly. Regardless of who they play, the Bearcats show up and take care of business. Against St. John, Elle Nicholas and Gracie Miller combined for 14 aces (seven apiece). The star power is aplenty on the Bearcats, and they will look to continue to show it against Benson County on Oct. 7.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Rolla (10/5)

Final score: 3-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Set 1: 25-14

Set 2: 25-15

Set 3: 25-17

Langdon/Edmore/Munich found the sweep column once more. Excluding tournament play, the Cardinals picked up their first sweep since Sep. 21 (Benson County). The Cardinals will next play St. John on Oct. 7.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Nelson County (10/5)

Final score: 3-2 Nelson County

Set 1: 25-12 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Set 2: 25-22 Nelson County

Set 3: 25-20 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Set 4: 26-24 Nelson County

Set 5: 21-19 Nelson County

The box score might show yet another loss but make no mistake – Four Winds/Minnewaukan made the Chargers work. With crisper communication and astute court awareness, the Indians might be on the verge of a hot streak. “It was there,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Carla Freschette said. “We talked to each other, but also, I think we were more court aware as well. We knew where bodies were and were transitioning well, trying to get around the ball. I think that helped a lot, too. It was not just verbal communication. We were taking communication cues as well.”

Four Winds/Minnewaukan will next tackle TGU on Oct. 7, while Nelson County will deal with Harvey/Wells County on the road on the same date.

Benson County @ Harvey/Wells County (10/5)

Final score: 3-0 Harvey/Wells County

Benson County now has six sweeps on the season, excluding tournament play. Benson County will next play North Star on the road on Oct. 7.