Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/1-10/3)

DEVILS LAKE – A handful of volleyball tournaments and matches kicked off the month of October. Here is how each team fared during their tournament stretch this weekend.

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State vs. Central Lakes College-Brainerd (10/2)

Final score: 3-0 Central Lakes College-Brainerd

Set 1: 26-24

Set 2: 25-21

Set 3: 25-20

Lake Region State @ Northland Community & Technical College (10/2)

Final score: 3-0 Lake Region State

Set 1: 25-21

Set 2: 25-21

Set 3: 25-15

Although they lost their first match, Lake Region State was able to rebound and pick up their first win since Sep. 14 (3-0 @ Trinity Bible College). The Royals will next challenge Williston State College at Devils Lake Sportscenter on Oct. 5.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake @ Wahpeton (10/2)

Final score: 3-1 Wahpeton

Set 1: 25-22 Wahpeton

Set 2: 25-17 Devils Lake

Set 3: 25-19 Wahpeton

Set 4: 25-15 Wahpeton

20 kills from senior middle hitter Rachel Dahlen could not move the needle in the Firebird’s’ favor over the duration of the match. Nevertheless, the Firebirds have an opportunity to do damage moving forward – four of their next five matches are at home, starting with Grand Forks Central on Oct. 4.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Laker Invite (10/1-10/2)

Tournament record: 6-1

Wins: Beulah (2-0), Oak Grove (2-0), LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (2-0), Ray (2-0), Des Lacs-Burlington (2-1), Central Cass (2-1)

Losses: Our Redeemer’s (2-0)

A strong weekend showing was just what the Cardinals needed as they continue their season. Why? Simple. Excluding tournament play, Langdon/Edmore/Munich plays five of their next six matches on the road. Their first road match during the stretch will take place at Rolla High School when they play Rolla on Oct. 5.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Washburn Tournament (10/2)

Tournament record: will be updated when available