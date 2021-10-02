Scoreboard Recap: Football (9/30-10/1)

DEVILS LAKE – October is upon us, and you know what that means. Yes, playoff football is well within sight. So as each team prepares for one final push, here is how each program did over the next-to-last week of regular-season action.

11A – East:

Devils Lake (4-2) vs. Fargo North (5-1)

Final score: 34-14 Fargo North (10/1)

The loss snapped Devils Lake's four-game winning streak. With the loss, Devils Lake is now 1-2 at home this season. The Firebirds will look to improve on that mark over their final three regular-season games as two of their three remaining matches will occur at Roller Field. Although a loss is a loss, Devils Lake is still comfortable within the East (they currently rank second behind Fargo North). Even still, they will wish to get momentum back on their side. Buckle up. This is going to get interesting.

11B – North-East:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (6-1) @ Hillsboro/Central Valley (6-1)

Final score: 28-13 Hillsboro/Central Valley (10/1)

No, this is not a typo, and yes, you read that final score correctly. Langdon/Edmore/Munich's 44-game winning streak dating back to the start of the 2018-19 season (which, for those interested, started on Aug. 25, 2018) officially came to an end Friday evening. The good news for Cardinal fans out there? The team's final two regular-season matchups are both at home and are against two middle-of-the-pack teams in Carrington and Northern Cass. All good things must come to an end, but this allows for potentially better things to come into being. The Cardinals certainly hope so, anyway.

9B – Region 3:

Four Winds/Minnewaukan (2-5) vs. North Star (2-5)

Final score: 60-46 Four Winds/Minnewaukan (9/30)

Just like that, the Indians have a winning streak brewing. It is no coincidence that since their offense has found a rhythm, the team has started to find the win column – dating back to their 28-20 loss against New Rockford-Sheyenne (their first game of the year where they scored 20 points or more), the Indians are averaging 45.3 points per game. That will play. The Indians certainly hope it will continue to play as such next week when they take to the road to play Benson County on Oct. 7.

Nelson County (7-0) vs. Benson County (0-7)

Final score: 57-8 Nelson County (10/1)

Nelson County continued their offensive onslaught against any and every opponent they so happen to battle. However, the offense came from the defense this time as three of Nelson County's eight total touchdowns came via a pick-six. Although the homecoming festivities were apparent during the overcast evening, the Chargers had their sights set on Bradley Kitzmann, Benson County's head coach who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Nelson County gifted all raffle funds to Kitzmann and his family. "I am deeply moved and humbled by the amount of support and prayers I have received," Kitzmann said. "I would not wish this on anybody, but I am so thankful for everybody providing my family and me a little extra to get through this while we are fighting."

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ TGU

Final score: 53-14 New Rockford-Sheyenne (10/1)

The Rockets launched away for 50+ points for the second time this season (the first time came on Sep. 24 when they beat Benson County, 60-22). Now, it all comes down to this – New Rockford-Sheyenne will host Nelson County on Oct. 8 to cap off homecoming week. Do you like butter? I hope so because the popcorn will be popping with it. This is going to be exciting.