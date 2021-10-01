Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (9/29-9/30)

DEVILS LAKE – A new month brings a fresh supply of opportunities for each volleyball team. The question is simple – who will step up? Here is how each team fared over their most recent volleyball match.

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State @ Miles Community College (9/29)

Final score: 3-0 Miles Community College

The Royals have now lost eight straight matches dating back to Sep. 15. Of those eight matches, six have ended in a sweep, including their match against Miles. Although five different players compiled four kills or more (Abbey Wieber with six, Kayahna Hopfauf with five, Ashley McFadgen with five, Josie Jenkins with four and Audrey Welle with four), the Royals have not been able to cash in with their depth. The Royals will next take part in a Triangular on Oct. 2 at Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake @ West Fargo Sheyenne (9/30)

Final score: 3-0 West Fargo Sheyenne

Although the Firebirds looked to get momentum on their side after their sweep against Turtle Mountain on Sep. 28, they were unable to cash in with another win at West Fargo Sheyenne High School. The Firebirds will challenge Wahpeton on Oct. 2.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. St. John (9/30)

Final score: 3-0 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 1: 25-13

Set 2: 25-6

Set 3: 25-8

Kelsie Belquist, Madisen Myhre and Mya Cudworth combined for 28 kills against the Woodchucks Thursday evening. The Rockets additionally picked up a complete sweep from start to finish. It was a nice change from the team’s comeback performances over the previous week, per head coach Sara Myhre. “I think it is another confidence booster for our girls to win our third region game,” Myhre said. “Moving forward, we have a lot of region games coming up. I think our confidence is building a lot from these wins.”

Benson County @ Carrington (9/30)

Final score: 3-2 Carrington

Dating back to their Sep. 21 loss against Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Benson County has now lost three of their last four matches. With the defeat against Carrington, Benson County has now ended up on the wrong end of the best-of-five defeat two matches in a row (they also lost in five to New Rockford-Sheyenne on Sep. 28).

Nelson County vs. Dunseith (9/30)

Final score: 3-1 Nelson County

The Chargers’ up-and-down season continued Thursday evening with their 3-1 win against the Dragons. The win snapped Nelson County’s two-match losing streak dating back to Sep. 27. The Chargers will look keep up the pace against Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Oct. 5.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Larimore (9/30)

Final score: will be updated when available