Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (9/27-9/28)

DEVILS LAKE – The waning month of September brings a fresh batch of opportunities in October for each volleyball team. Here is how each team fared over Monday and Tuesday.

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State @ Dawson Community College (9/28)

Final score: 3-1 Dawson Community College

Set 1: 25-19 Lake Region State

Set 2: 25-16 Dawson

Set 3: 25-21 Dawson

Set 4: 25-23 Dawson

With the loss, the Royals have now dropped their last seven matches and eight of their last nine. The Royals will next battle Miles Community College on Sep. 29.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake vs. Turtle Mountain (9/28)

Final score: 3-0 Devils Lake

Set 1: 25-13

Set 2: 25-15

Set 3: 25-19

14 kills from Rachel Dahlen, paired with Genna Fee’s 14 assists, helped snap the Firebirds’ six match losing streak dating back to Sep. 7 (@ Grand Forks Red River). It is Devils Lake’s first home win since Sep. 12, 2020 (3-0 vs. Wahpeton). The Firebirds will look to get a streak going against West Fargo Sheyenne at West Fargo Sheyenne High School on Sep. 30.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

Nelson County @ Griggs-Midkota (9/27)

Final score: 3-0 Griggs-Midkota

The Chargers were unable to build upon their first road win of the year against Rolette on Sep. 23. Excluding tournament play, the Chargers have now been swept in five of their six road matches this season. This includes Tuesday’s match against North Star. Speaking of the Bearcats…

North Star vs. Nelson County (9/28)

Final score: 3-0 North Star

Set 1: 25-12

Set 2: 25-11

Set 3: 25-12

The Bearcats not only swept the leg at the Devils Lake Tournament over the weekend, but additionally had their senior middle hitter in Danielle Hagler pick up her 2000th career kill. The Bearcats continued their winning ways with yet another sweep on Sep. 28. “I feel like we are just working well as a team,” North Star head coach Aubree Page said after the match. “We practice how we play, and the girls focus on every little detail in practice and bring it over to the game…there is just a lot of stuff we work on. We do not like to let up in practice, so that we bring it to the game, whether it be getting to the end line to make sure you can call it is out and not just hoping it is out. Things like that. Simple things.”

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Benson County (9/28)

Final score: 3-2 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 1: 25-20 Benson County

Set 2: 25-18 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 3: 25-22 Benson County

Set 4: 25-23 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 5: 15-8 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Benson County was unable to cash in with the victory Tuesday evening. Even still, there were some positive takeaways. Senior middle hitter Desidy Schwanke received her 1,000th-career dig and additionally notched 26 kills. With the win, New Rockford-Sheyenne has now won three straight matches dating back to Sep. 21 (excluding tournament play). The Rockets will host St. John on Sep. 30. Benson County will head on the road to play Carrington on the same date.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (9/28)

Final score: 3-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Three Langdon/Edmore/Munich players (Halle Jabs, Payton Hall and McKenna Schneider) each picked up five or more aces during the match (eight, six and five, respectively). Jabs and Hall, in addition to Olivia Christianson, all picked up double-digit digs to boot (13, 10 and 13, respectively). Four Winds/Minnewaukan will next face Larimore on Sep. 30, while Langdon/Edmore/Munich will attend the Laker Invite on Oct. 1.