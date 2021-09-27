Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (9/25-9/26)

DEVILS LAKE – Both New Rockford-Sheyenne and North Star took part in the Devils Lake Tournament at Devils Lake High School on Sep. 25. For both teams, the tournament was a way to further sharpen strategy as region play continues. Here is how each team fared during the tournament.

B Volleyball, Region 4:

New Rockford-Sheyenne: 4-2 overall (9/25)

- vs. Grafton: 2-0 Grafton

- vs. St. John: 2-0 New Rockford-Sheyenne

- vs. Bottineau: 2-0 New Rockford-Sheyenne

- vs. North Star: 2-0 North Star

- vs. Nedrose: 2-0 New Rockford-Sheyenne

- vs. Velva: 2-0 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Placement: 3rd overall

A quick 2-0 loss at the hand of the Spoilers was quickly alleviated as the Rockets won four of their final five matches to claim the third-place finish. New Rockford-Sheyenne will next play on the road against Benson County on Sep. 28.

North Star: 6-0 overall

- vs. Rolette: 2-0 North Star

- vs. Nedrose: 2-0 North Star

- vs. Glenburn: 2-0 North Star

- vs. vs. Glenburn: 2-0 North Star

- vs. New Rockford: 2-0 North Star

- vs. Grafton (championship): 2-0 North Star

Placement: tournament winner (1st)

A tournament victory was not the only celebration North Star had Saturday evening as senior middle hitter Danielle Hagler picked up her 2,000th career kill during the tournament. The Bearcats will officially announce the achievement during their home match against Nelson County on Sep. 28.