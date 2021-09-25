Scoreboard Recap: Football (9/23-9/24)

DEVILS LAKE – As October creeps closer and closer, postseason talk is becoming more abundant. As each game begins to hold more weight, each team will have to harness their strengths and mitigate their weakness for the stretch run. Here is how each team fared during their most recent football game.

11A – East:

Devils Lake (4-1) @ Grand Forks Central (1-4)

Final score: 21-15 Devils Lake (9/24)

Devils Lake is now off to their best start with the win since the 2017-18 season, when they also started their season 4-1. Now comes the big one – the Firebirds will take on Fargo North at Roller Field on Oct. 1. Both teams rank first and second in their region. So something will have to give.

11B – North-East:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (6-0) vs. Harvey/Wells County (4-2)

Final score: 37-30 Langdon/Edmore/Munich (9/24)

Langdon/Edmore had a scare Friday evening. However, a late-game interception by running back/linebacker Carter Tetrault cemented the win and extended the Cardinals’ winning streak to 44, dating back to the 2017-18 season. “It was just a sigh of relief,” Langdon/Edmore/Munich head coach Joshua Krivarchka said. “You hate to give up a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, and you would hate to lose that type of football game. We got the win, and that is all that matters going forward.” Langdon/Edmore/Munich will have their winning streak challenged next week when they battle Hillsboro/Central Valley on Oct. 1.

9B – Region 3:

Four Winds (1-5) vs. Dunseith (1-5)

Final score: 56-12 Four Winds (9/23)

Sometimes, all it takes is one win. Four Winds co-head coaches Mark Bishop and Travis Mertens have mentioned this time and time again. One win, and then it is a clean slate. And so, the offensive explosion finally rocketed the Indians to a victory. Senior quarterback Jayden Yankton threw for four touchdowns, while Yankton, Kelson Keja and Adam Charboneau combined for four rushing touchdowns. The Indians will next host North Star on Oct. 1.

New Rockford-Sheyenne (4-2) @ Benson County (0-6)

Final score: 60-22 New Rockford-Sheyenne (9/24)

After starting the season 0-2, the Rockets propelled their way toward their fourth-straight victory. Their 60 points scored are the most in a single game this season and the most since Aug. 21, 2020 (they scored 62 against Benson County). New Rockford-Sheyenne will next take to the road to challenge TGU on Oct. 1.

Nelson County (6-0) @ North Star (2-4)

Final score: 60-44 Nelson County (9/24)

Leave some for the rest of the team, Garrett Haakenson. The Chargers’ senior running back/linebacker rushed for 241 yards and five touchdowns on 25 attempts. Three of his five rushing touchdowns came during the second half (one in the third quarter and two in the fourth quarter). As the Chargers have shown time and time again, they are lethal on offense. The Chargers will next host Benson County on Oct. 1.