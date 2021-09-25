L/E/M survives 37-30 scare against Harvey/Wells County to extend winning streak

LANGDON – Langdon/Edmore/Munich was aware of the obvious elephant in the room.

Not only did the Cardinals have a 43-game winning streak in their back pocket heading into their Friday matchup against Harvey/Wells County, but they additionally were only allowing three points per game in two home games played up until the Sep. 24 contest (they allowed six against Lisbon on Aug. 20 and zero against Park River Area on Sep. 10). Then, there was the 4-0 spotless record against the Hornets to consider, dating back to the 2017-18 season. Over the span, the Cardinals averaged 43.5 points per game and allowed only six points per game to the Hornets.

Spotless records and impressive numbers aside, a new game brought a different challenge for the Cardinals on Sep. 24, and while the Hornets (4-2) made a late offensive push, Langdon/Edmore/Munich (6-0) came up with a game-clinching interception in the fourth quarter to pull away with the 37-30 victory Friday evening.

“I knew the ball was going to the #3 or the #11, and I just waited in the middle,” Langdon/Edmore/Munich running back/linebacker Carter Tetrault said after the game. “I knew when they threw it up the game was over.”

The win extends the Cardinals’ winning streak to 44 games, dating back to the 2018-19 season. Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s last loss came during the Class A State Championship against Hillsboro/Central Valley on Nov. 10, 2017 (the Cardinals lost, 16-14).

“Football is a game of momentum,” Langdon/Edmore/Munich head coach Joshua Krivarchka said after the game. “We gave it to them. We had some plays we thought were there, but we did not hit them, and they were playing hard just like we were. Thank God we had a little bit of a lead and hung on by the skin of our teeth at the end.”

It was business as usual for the Cardinals through the first seven minutes of the game as their emphasis on the run helped pound their way down the field and score on their first possession.

The run-heavy offense, of course, was only revving its engine for what was to come.

Although Harvey/Wells County responded with a 30-yard post route touchdown from senior quarterback Isaac Friese, Langdon/Edmore/Munich responded by scoring 20 unanswered points during the second quarter to put the Cardinals up 20-8 at halftime. All three Langdon/Edmore/Munich touchdowns came on the ground. Of the three touchdowns, two came from Tetrault, whose second touchdown of the quarter went for 72 yards.

The offensive engine, however, sputtered to open the third quarter. Although the Cardinals were able to notch a safety and another touchdown in the third quarter, the Hornets capitalized on a slew of third down conversions to pull within seven with 5:16 left in the fourth quarter.

The rushing engine, however, roared back to life during a crucial 4th and short at midfield. Cashing in on the conversion was no on other than Tetrault.

“We feel like we have three really good backs that really get after it,” Krivarchka said. “They run hard, and I could tell we were getting gassed, but that is part of football, too. In our division, you only have 12-13 guys you play both ways. I am just proud of how hard we competed there.”

The game, however, was not yet won as a costly interception from Langdon/Edmore/Munich quarterback/defensive end Rayce Worley gave the Hornets life. This, coupled with a defensive pass interference from the Cardinals’ secondary, gave the crowd a solid stinger in what looked to be a heartbreaker.

Not on Tetrault’s watch, though. A pocket pass from Friese found too much seam and instead went straight into the hands of the junior defender to give his team the win.

“It was just a sigh of relief,” Krivarchka said. “You hate to give up a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter and you would hate to lose that type of football game. We got the win, and that is all that matters going forward.”

Although the Cardinals have shown the ability extend winning streaks, Krivarchka’s message to his team has remained the same from the start of the streak to now.

“Nothing really changes,” Krivarchka said. “We just understand that we want to get better each day. I felt like we have been getting better. We want to be disciplined in what we are doing on and off the field, and we want to play hard. That is the one thing I can always say about our teams. We play as hard as we can and leave it out on the field. It was a great battle tonight between both teams.”

As the Cardinals look to maintain momentum against Hillsboro/Central Valley on Oct. 1, Tetrault’s message was brief. After all, the junior was still trying to catch his breath after Friday’s game concluded.

“Let’s keep the streak going.”