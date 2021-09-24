Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (9/22-9/23)

DEVILS LAKE – Another day or two of volleyball action means another scoreboard recap is in order. Here is how each volleyball team fared on Wednesday (9/22) and Thursday (9/23).

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State @ North Dakota State College of Science (9/22)

Final score: 3-1 North Dakota State College of Science

Set 1: 25-18 North Dakota State College of Science

Set 2: 25-19 North Dakota State College of Science

Set 3: 25-23 Lake Region State

Set 4: 25-13 North Dakota State College of Science

Although they were able to claim their first set win since Sep. 11, the Royals dropped their sixth match in a row (dating back to Sep. 15 vs. Bismarck State). The Royals will continue their three-match road trip with a match against Dawson Community College on Sep. 28.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake @ Fargo North (9/23)

Final score: 3-0 Fargo North

Set 1: 25-7

Set 2: 25-18

Set 3: 25-10

Senior middle hitter Rachel Dahlen led the team in kills (seven) and blocks (four). Senior libero Jenna Gerhardt, meanwhile, led the team in digs (11). Devils Lake will next host Turtle Mountain on Sep. 28.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

Benson County @ St. John (9/23)

Final score: 3-0 Benson County

After a 3-0 sweep at the hands of Langdon/Edmore/Munich on Tuesday, Benson County found their way back into the win column with a sweep on the road against St. John. Benson County has now swept three of their last four opponents faced. Benson County will challenge New Rockford-Sheyenne at Maddock High School on Sep. 28.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Griggs-Midkota (9/23)

Final score: 3-0 Griggs-Midkota

Four Winds/Minnewaukan has now been at the wrong end of a sweep in each of their first six matches to begin the season. It will not get any easier on Sep. 28 when they host Langdon/Edmore/Munich.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Dunseith (9/23)

Final score: will be updated when available

Nelson County @ Rolette (9/23)

Final score: 3-1 Nelson County

The Chargers snapped their two-match losing streak with a win on the road against Rolette. Nelson County will look to continue their momentum swing with a match against Griggs-Midkota on Sep. 27.

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Harvey/Wells County (9/23)

Final score: 3-2 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 1: 25-21 Harvey/Wells County

Set 2: 25-22 Harvey/Wells County

Set 3: 25-18 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 4: 24-13 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 5: 15-10 New Rockford-Sheyenne

A big reason for New Rockford-Sheyenne's comeback? Outside hitter's Kelsie Belquist's 26 kills. With the win, the Rockets have solidified their place as a team that cannot be taken lightly as the season continues. The Rockets will next take part in the Devils Lake Tournament on Sep. 25.

North Star vs. Rolla (9/23)

Final score: 3-1 North Star

Set 1: 25-15 North Star

Set 2: 25-11 North Star

Set 3: 25-19 Rolla

Set 4: 25-16 North Star

It is a testament to how strong North Star ha started off their season. Why? They lost their first set of the year dating back to Aug. 31. Even still, North Star found the win column and will now conclude their four-match home stretch with a match against Nelson County on Sep. 28.