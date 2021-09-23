Devils Lake Journal Athlete of the Week: Holden Lenz

DEVILS LAKE – Given Nelson County’s successful football campaign so far, it comes to no one’s surprise that yet another one of their star players took home the “Athlete of the Week” honor. This time, the award went to Chargers wide receiver/cornerback Holden Lenz, who compiled more than 70% of the 3,800 responses recorded.

A 36-14 victory over North Prairie on Sep. 17 not only netted the Cougars their first loss of the season.

It also opened up an opportunity for Lenz to showcase himself on both sides of the ball.

Although Lenz rushed for only two attempts, one of those attempts found the end zone (he rushed for 56 yards in total). Lenz’s luster shined even brighter on the receiving end of the ball as he was able to connect on a 91-yard touchdown reception from his senior signal-caller in Cade Stein. The 91-yard touchdown reception is currently the longest completed reception touchdown for the Chargers this season.

According to Nelson County head coach Beau Snyder, Lenz can be described in one simple word: fast.

“Holden Lenz has great speed, and he is the fastest sprinter we have on the team,” Snyder said. “When we see guys single-covering him or not paying attention to him, we know he has big playmaking ability if we can get him the ball.”

Lenz’s speed, however, has not been utilized solely in an offensive role. Defensively, the defensive back in Lenz also found himself deep in the heart of the action. In addition to his larger frame, Lenz’s speed helped him compile five total tackles during the contest.

But Lenz’s defensive presence did not end there as Lenz utilized his size to additionally bring in an interception. Once again, Lenz harnessed his speed to make the most of the opportunity. Lenz returned the interception for 27 yards.

“Lenz not only has speed but has good height at 6’2”,” Snyder said. “This gives him an advantage in the defensive backfield in coverage and chasing down kids to save big plays. Lenz also does a nice job of high pointing the football and being in good position on defense.”

Lenz’s success is not exclusive to only the football field. It also translates to the locker room and classroom.

“Holden is a great kid on and off the field,” Snyder said. “His character is of the highest level, and he’s very coachable. He wants to do what is best for the team and is a great example for younger kids.”

Congratulations to Lenz, in addition to the other finalists in Gracie Miller (North Star), Drew Hofstad (Devils Lake) and Morgan Freije (Langdon/Edmore/Munich).

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on the athlete’s performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CT.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the honor: Devils Lake, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Benson County, Nelson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, New Rockford-Sheyenne and Lake Region State College. Nominations will vary depending on the time of the season. Follow along on Facebook and Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.