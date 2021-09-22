Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (9/20-9/21)

DEVILS LAKE – As region plays kicks into gear, more storylines in each matchup will be emphasized with an in-depth lens by players, coaches and fans alike. Every moment counts, and how teams tackle adversity will be critical to their overall success now and later. Here is how each team fared during their respective matches on Monday and Tuesday.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake vs. Fargo Davies (9/21)

Final score: 3-0 Fargo Davies

Set 1: 25-18

Set 2: 25-17

Set 3: 25-21

Devils Lake faltered once again in three straight sets Tuesday evening. Ever since their 3-0 win over Grand Forks Central on Sep. 2, the Firebirds have yet to win another set since (they are 0-5 during the span). The Firebirds will next take on Fargo North High School on the road on Sep. 23.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

Nelson County @ Northern Cass (9/20)

Final score: 3-0 Northern Cass

Dating back to Sep. 11, Nelson County has dropped three of their past four matches (their lone win came on Sep. 14 against Minto, where they won, 3-2). All three of their matches over the span have been sweeps. Nelson County will tackle Rolette on Sep. 23.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Rolette (9/20)

Final score: 3-0 Rolette

Four Winds is now 0-5 this season and has yet to win a single set with the loss. Four Winds/Minnewaukan will continue their homestand with a date against Griggs-Midkota on Sep. 23.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Benson County (9/21)

Final score: 3-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Set 1: 28-26

Set 2: 25-18

Set 3: 25-16

Although the box score showed a sweep, Langdon/Edmore/Munich had their hands full, whether from an aggressive Benson County attacking front or in the absence of middle hitter Cora Badding, who suffered an ACL injury over the weekend. “You look at our dilemma on Saturday…we lost an all-state caliber middle in warm-ups,” Langdon/Edmore/Munich head coach Rich Olson said after the match. “You take a six-foot, top-five hitter in the state out of your lineup, all of a sudden, you have some adjustments you have to make. But I am really proud of the girls and how they played with character and a lot of heart.” Benson County, meanwhile, had the right mindset, even if they did not start the match quick enough, according to head coach Bridget Geller.

Both teams proved they could overcome adversity and battle it out from start to finish. Keep an eye on these two teams as the season stretches onward.

North Star vs. Park River/Fordville-Lankin (9/21)

Final score: 3-0 North Star

Set 1: 25-16

Set 2: 25-14

Set 3: 25-16

With the sweep, North Star has swept each of their last six opponents on Aug. 31. North Star will next host Rolla on Sep. 23.

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Drake-Anamoose (9/21)

Final score: 3-1 New Rockford-Sheyenne

After getting swept in three straight sets against Carrington on Sep. 16, the Rockets bounced back nicely and took home their third victory in four matches. New Rockford will next play Harvey/Wells County on Sep. 23.