Cross Country Recap: Valley City Blue & White Invite (9/18)
DEVILS LAKE – Devils Lake took to the road on Sep. 18 to take part in the Valley City Blue & White Invite. At this point, the question is simple: how did the cross country team fare? Here are the results from the event.
5,000 Meters Varsity (Mens):
Official team scores:
1. Red River (34)
2. Fargo North (68)
3. Grand Forks Central (122)
4. Kindred (132)
5. Devils Lake (158)
6. Hillsboro/Central Valley (167)
7. Jamestown (179)
8. Griggs Midkota (217)
9. Rugby (241)
10. Lisbon (250)
11. Breckenridge/Wahpeton (293)
12. Valley City (303)
13. Central Cass (329)
14. Ellendale (393)
Devils Lake placements:
5. Brady Goss: 17:01.43
10. Tyler Goss 17:27.11
35. Adam Sobolik: 19:07.18
47. Ben Larson: 19:30.09
67. Noah Azure: 20:53.92
86: Malcom Stubbe: 22:14.09
5,000 Meters Varsity (Womens):
1. Red River (72)
2. Rugby (78)
3. Fargo North (83)
4. Hillsboro/Central Valley (136)
5. Grand Forks Central (145)
6. Kindred (160)
7. Jamestown (177)
8. Valley City (184)
9. Devils Lake (209)
10. Carrington (253)
11. Breckenridge/Wahpeton (266)
12. Central Cass (313)
Devils Lake placements:
30. Kiya McLaurin: 22:10.88
37. Gabrielle McLaurin: 22:27.98
40. Rochelle Jacobson: 22:34.47
56. Anna Shock: 23:17.66
62. Kayla Britsch: 23:30.94
90. Hallie Fritel: 26:27.32