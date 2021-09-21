Cross Country Recap: Valley City Blue & White Invite (9/18)

John B. Crane and Lori Stubbe

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – Devils Lake took to the road on Sep. 18 to take part in the Valley City Blue & White Invite. At this point, the question is simple: how did the cross country team fare? Here are the results from the event.

5,000 Meters Varsity (Mens):

Official team scores:

1. Red River (34)

2. Fargo North (68)

3. Grand Forks Central (122)

4. Kindred (132)

5. Devils Lake (158)

6. Hillsboro/Central Valley (167)

7. Jamestown (179)

8. Griggs Midkota (217)

9. Rugby (241)

10. Lisbon (250)

11. Breckenridge/Wahpeton (293)

12. Valley City (303)

13. Central Cass (329)

14. Ellendale (393)

Devils Lake placements:

5. Brady Goss: 17:01.43

10. Tyler Goss 17:27.11

35. Adam Sobolik: 19:07.18

47. Ben Larson: 19:30.09

67. Noah Azure: 20:53.92

86: Malcom Stubbe: 22:14.09

5,000 Meters Varsity (Womens):

1. Red River (72)

2. Rugby (78)

3. Fargo North (83)

4. Hillsboro/Central Valley (136)

5. Grand Forks Central (145)

6. Kindred (160)

7. Jamestown (177)

8. Valley City (184)

9. Devils Lake (209)

10. Carrington (253)

11. Breckenridge/Wahpeton (266)

12. Central Cass (313)

Devils Lake placements:

30. Kiya McLaurin: 22:10.88

37. Gabrielle McLaurin: 22:27.98

40. Rochelle Jacobson: 22:34.47

56. Anna Shock: 23:17.66

62. Kayla Britsch: 23:30.94

90. Hallie Fritel: 26:27.32