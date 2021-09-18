Scoreboard Recap: Football (9/17)

DEVILS LAKE – As the weather begins to chill over, each respective football team is now deeply embedded in region play. As each team continues to assess where they are as a cohesive unit, they will need to find whatever it takes to give them that significant edge. Here is how each team fared during the most recent slate of football games.

11A – East:

Devils Lake (3-1) vs. Turtle Mountain (1-3)

Final score: 41-14 Devils Lake (9/17)

The floodgates opened for Devils Lake as the Firebirds scored 25+ points for the first time this season. The last time Devils Lake scored 40 points or more in a football game was Sep. 13, 2019 (they beat Watford City 42-0). This, coupled with yet another sturdy defensive performance, gives the Firebirds a sense of confidence as they continue their region stretch. Watch out.

11B ­– North-East

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (5-0) @ Thompson (2-3)

Final score: 38-18 Langdon/Edmore/Munich (9/17)

It is all in the name of consistent business for the Cardinals as they continue their winning ways with yet another double-digit win to their resume. All five of Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s victories this year have been by double-digits. Their nail-biter? Their 20-6 win over Lisbon on Aug. 20. This team knows a thing or two (or five) about winning, and it has shown itself once more this season. Are we surprised?

9B ­– Region 3

Benson County (0-5) vs. North Star (2-3)

Final score: 52-12 North Star (9/17)

After a three-week hiatus, North Star once again found the win column. Reuben Clay and Dane Hagler collected two rushing touchdowns, while the latter compiled two passing touchdowns for 191 passing yards. Successfully converting all six of their fourth-down attempts will also give the Bearcats good reason to pick up a bit of confidence before they face off against Nelson County on Sep. 24.

Four Winds (0-5) vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (3-2)

Final score: 28-20 New Rockford-Sheyenne (9/17)

Although New Rockford-Sheyenne dealt with more adversity than they would have liked, younger players, including Connor Knatterud, could do just enough to overcome a gritty Four Winds squad. “It is huge,” New Rockford-Sheyenne head coach Elliott Belquist said after the game. “We have some young kids out there, and we are still learning. We did not look very good those first two weeks. We were figuring out what we needed to do with this football team and with these young kids. We got something figured out, and we just need to build more toughness, and we have to get some young kids to play hard football.”

Nelson County (5-0) @ North Prairie (4-1)

Final score: 36-14 Nelson County (9/17)

On paper, a road bout against North Prairie was a difficult matchup. But in actuality, the Chargers did more than enough to get the job done and continue their undefeated 2020-21 campaign. All signs point to Sep. 24 when the Chargers tackle the North Star Bearcats on the road. North Star won last year’s matchup (39-0 on Sep. 11). So how will this game turn out?