Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (9/15-9/16)

DEVILS LAKE – Another day and another time to update how the local volleyball teams fared during their most recent matches. So, what was the verdict this time around? Well, let’s give it a look, shall we?

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State vs. Bismarck State (9/15)

Final score: 3-0 Bismarck State

Set 1: 25-11

Set 2: 25-21

Set 3: 25-18

With the loss, five of Lake Region State’s last six matches have ended in a 3-0 result (three wins and two losses). Scottsbluff, Nebraska, is Lake Region State’s next destination as they take part in the Western Nebraska Tournament on Sep. 17.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake @ Valley City (9/16)

Final score: 3-0 Valley City

Set 1: 25-17

Set 2: 25-11

Set 3: 25-5

The Firebirds once again foundered in three straight sets. Defensive specialist Jenna Gerhardt led the team in digs (20), while setter Genna Fee and middle hitter Rachel Dahlen led the team in assists (12) and kills (nine), respectively. Devils Lake will challenge Fargo Davies on Sep. 21 at Devils Lake High School.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. North Border (9/16)

Final score: 3-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Set 1: 25-8

Set 2: 25-19

Set 3: 25-23

Three Langdon/Edmore/Munich players picked up a double-double during the sweep: setter Jalynn Swanson (32 assists and 15 digs) and middle hitters Cora Badding (21 kills and 12 digs) and Morgan Freije (14 kills and 15 digs). Langdon/Edmore/Munich will next take on Carrington on Sep. 18.

Benson County vs. Drake-Anamoose (9/16)

Final score: 3-0 Benson County

Set 1: 25-12

Set 2: 25-16

Set 3: 25-13

Middle hitter Desidy Schwanke once again performed well. The senior middle hitter tallied a double-double (18 kills and 10 digs). Libero McKenna Tofsrud, however, took home the honor for most digs collected during the match (11). The stage is now set for Benson County as they will next do battle against Langdon/Edmore/Munich at Leeds High School on Sep. 21. Grab your popcorn.

North Star vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (9/16)

Final score: 3-0 North Star

Set 1: 25-8

Set 2: 25-9

Set 3: 25-10

A 25-8 victory through one set might have been fine and dandy for some teams, but not for the Bearcats. Although they exploited Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s youth, the energy was not where it needed to be. The energy, however, came to life, as did the speed, power and communication in what amounted to North Star’s fifth sweep in as many matches. “During the first set, our energy was low,” senior middle hitter Danielle Hagler said. “We still won, but it was definitely low. During the second set, we figured out we need to have high energy no matter the competition or anything. I think that is what happened, and it definitely worked out for us.”

Nelson County vs. Hatton/Northwood (9/16)

Final score: 3-0 Hatton/Northwood

Set 1: 25-17

Set 2: 25-18

Set 3: 25-19

Although Nelson County has lost four of their past five matches dating back to Sep. 2 (excluding the Lakota Invitational on Sep. 11), there are signs of optimism. Senior Paytan Lippert almost cracked 20 digs during the match (19). While the size might not be there, the grit is. The Chargers will look to harness that grit on Sep. 20 when they play Northern Cass on the road.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Carrington (9/16)

Final score: 3-0 Carrington

Set 1: 25-12

Set 2: 25-21

Set 3: 25-18

All was not lost for the Rockets Thursday evening. Five players tallied seven digs or more (Kelsie Belquist with 12, Ava Peterson and Kennedy Demester with eight, Kaiya O’Connor and Mya Cudworth with seven). New Rockford will finally host a home match on Sep. 21 when they tackle Drake-Anamoose.