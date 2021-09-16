Devils Lake Journal Athlete of the Week: Parker Simon

DEVILS LAKE – Another week of voting is in the books, and this time, we have a North Star athlete taking home the “Athlete of the Week” honor. After collecting 75.3% of the 2,320 votes recorded, tight end/quarterback Parker Simon is this week’s “Athlete of the Week” recipient.

Although North Star succumbed to New Rockford-Sheyenne during their most recent bout of football action on Sep. 10, the sophomore in Simon was still able to make his presence known on the field. Throughout the 46-24 loss, Simon rushed for more than 35 yards (six attempts) and compiled 38 yards via four receptions.

“Parker brings a lot to the table and is a guy we like to utilize in a lot of different ways,” North Star head coach Daniel Grande said. “He is big, tall and athletic. He is also one of the hardest workers on the team, and we can always count on his attitude and effort at practice. Parker is a huge part of the things we do on offense and defense.”

To Grande, Simon not only exhibits potent skill on both sides of the ball but additionally shows a mentality to listen, take in information and continue to sharpen his approach to the betterment of both him and his team.

This, in turn, gives Simon the ability to improve on the field and be a mentor and model for future athletes and students off the field.

“What I love about the kid is that he is coachable,” Simon said. “He talks what you say and does his absolute best. He leads more by his example than by what he says. Parker is a man of character.”

Congratulations to Simon, in addition to the other finalists in Desidy Schwanke (Benson County) and Colton Schneider (Devils Lake).

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on the athlete’s performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CT.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the honor: Devils Lake, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Benson County, Nelson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, New Rockford-Sheyenne and Lake Region State College. Nominations will vary depending on the time of the season. Follow along on Facebook and Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.