Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (9/14)

DEVILS LAKE - Tuesday was anything but an empty plate in terms of volleyball matches as seven total matches took place. Here is how each team fared.

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State @ Trinity Bible College (9/14)

Final score: 3-0 Lake Region State

The Royals rebounded from their 3-2 loss against Central Lakes College on Sep. 11 and swept Trinity Bible College. Setter Mencia Rodriguez led the team in assists (22). The Royals will next tackle Bismarck State College at home on Sep. 15.

A Volleyball, East:

Devils Lake vs. West Fargo (9/14)

Final score: 3-0 West Fargo

West Fargo immediately came out with a bang as their velocity and pace were unable to be matched by the Firebirds. “They had to have confidence in themselves,” Devils Lake head coach Megan Sylling said after the match. “They needed to try and push harder with the ball, and they needed to get some passes so that we could set up on the court.” The Firebirds will next go against Valley City on the road on Sep. 16.

B Volleyball, Region 4:

Benson County @ Four Winds/Minnewaukan (9/14)

Final score: 3-0 Benson County

Senior middle hitter Desidy Schwanke once again had a pristine performance as she compiled 12 kills, five aces, five digs and five blocks in the three-set sweep. Benson County has the offensive capability up the middle, and they will look to continue feeding Schwanke as they continue region play. Benson County will next host Langdon/Edmore/Munich on Sep. 21.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Rolette High School (9/14)

Final score: 3-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

With the victory, Langdon/Edmore/Munich is now riding a five-match winning streak dating to Aug. 28 (2-0 vs. Wyndmere/Lidgerwood). A couple of additional matches against North Border (Sep. 16) and Carrington (Sep. 18) will set the stage for their pivotal road match against Benson County on Sep. 21.

North Star @ Our Redeemer’s High School (9/14)

Final score: 3-0 North Star

Have a match, Danielle Hagler. The senior middle hitter tallied 22 total kills during the sweep. Hagler was additionally one of four North Star players to collect double-digit digs. North Star will next host Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Sep. 16.

Nelson County vs. Midway/Minto (9/14)

Final score: 3-2 Nelson County

With the win, Nelson County snapped their previous two-match losing streak that dated back to Sep. 2. Nelson County will conclude their brief two-match homestand against Hatton/Northwood on Sep. 16.