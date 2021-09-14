Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (9/11-9/13)

DEVILS LAKE - Although only a handful of teams took part in tournament action over the weekend, it is still time to see how each team fared over the stretch. Here is yet another volleyball scoreboard recap (9/11-9/13).

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State vs. Vermilion Community College (9/11)

Final score: 3-0 Lake Region State

Lake Region State’s first of two matches in Brainerd, Minnesota went swimmingly as the Royals swept Vermillion in three straight sets. Outside hitter Audrey Welle led the team in kills (nine) during the match.

Lake Region State @ Central Lakes College (9/11)

Final score: 3-2 Central Lakes College

After they lost their first set, 25-21, the Royals rebounded and claimed the win over the following two sets. Central Lakes, however, utilized some late-match heroics to steal the victory in what ended as a five-match affair. Welle, in addition to defensive specialist Ashley McFadgen, led the team in kills with 10 apiece. However, the loss snapped Lake Region State’s two-match winning streak dating back to Sep. 10 (3-0 @ Ridgewater College). Lake Region State will next take on Trinity Bible College on Sep. 14.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

Benson County @ Glenburn Invitational (9/11)

Final scores: 9-3 Benson County

Benson County took second place in the Glenburn Invitational after the team collectively went 9-3 against all competition (1-1 vs. Trenton, 4-0 vs. Glenburn, 2-0 vs. Burke County, 2-0 vs. Nedrose and 0-2 vs. Kenmare). Middle hitter Desidy Schwanke led the way with 46 kills, 37 digs, 22 aces and 10 blocks during the tournament’s entirety. Benson County will next play Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Sep. 14.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Lakota Invitational (9/11)

Final scores: 9-1 New Rockford-Sheyenne

A combined team effort helped net New Rockford-Sheyenne the first-place title. Five players posted double-digit kills, while six players accounted for double-digit digs. Don’t look now, but New Rockford-Sheyenne is starting to find a serious rhythm. Their next match will come on Sep. 16 against Carrington.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Drake-Anamoose (9/13)

Final score: 3-0 Drake-Anamoose

The bad news? Four Winds/Minnewaukan has dropped their second match via a sweep in as many matches this season. The good news? The team is just now starting to find a schedule routine and will play four of their next five matches at home. They will first host Benson County on Sep. 14.