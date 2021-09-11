Scoreboard Recap: Football (9/9-9/11)

DEVILS LAKE - Do not look now, but region play has started to rev up its engines. As region action begins to take shape, each team will need to maintain or kindle together momentum for the stretch run. Here is how each team fared this past week.

11A – East:

Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks Red River

Final score: will be updated when available (9/11)

11B – North-East:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (4-0) vs. Park River Area (0-4)

Final score: 34-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich (9/10)

With the win, the Cardinals collected their first regular-season shutout since Oct. 9, 2020 (30-0 @ Carrington). Over the course of the 2020-21 campaign, the Cardinals compiled three total regular-season shutouts. Langdon/Edmore/Munich will look to add to their shutout total on Sep. 17 when they play Thompson on the road.

9B – Region 3:

Nelson County (4-0) vs. Four Winds (0-4)

Final score: 64-14 Nelson County (9/9)

Nelson County once again put on an offensive performance Thursday evening as they scored a season-high 64 points. “Our kids are putting in the time, and they are stepping up this year,” Nelson County head coach Beau Snyder said after the game. Nelson County will travel on the road to face North Prairie on Sep. 17, while Four Winds will head back home to take on New Rockford-Sheyenne on the same date.

New Rockford-Sheyenne (2-2) vs. North Star (1-3)

Final score: 46-24 New Rockford-Sheyenne (9/10)

After losing two-straight to begin the year, New Rockford-Sheyenne has now won two-straight after scoring a season-high 46 points against North Star. After winning their season-opener, North Star has now dropped their past three games by an average score of 52 points. North Star will have an opportunity to right the ship against a winless Benson County program on Sep. 17.

Benson County (0-4) @ Bottineau (4-0)

Final score: 48-0 Bottineau (9/10)

With the loss, Benson County has yet to crank out more than 20 points of offense in a game this season (their season-high is 12 against Dunseith and North Prairie on Aug. 27 and Sep. 3, respectively). Benson County will look to change that on Sep. 17 when they take on a porous North Star defensive unit.