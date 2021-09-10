Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (9/9-9/10)

DEVILS LAKE - Another batch of volleyball matches has concluded. While select weekend tournaments are beginning to get underway, each volleyball team is starting to find a groove through the grind of the volleyball schedule. Here is how each team performed during their respective Thursday and Friday matches.

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State @ Ridgewater College (9/10)

Final score: will be updated when available

A Volleyball:

Devils Lake vs. Fargo South (9/9)

Final score: 3-0 Fargo South

The Firebirds once again faltered to their opponent in three straight sets, this time to Fargo South. Rachel Dahlen again led the team in kills (10), while Genna Fee led in assists (11). Devils Lake will conclude their brief two-match home stint with a date against West Fargo on Sep. 14.

B Volleyball, Region 4:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Thompson (9/9)

Final score: 3-1 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Although Langdon/Edmore/Munich dropped their second set to Thompson, 25-21, they kept it manageable the rest of the way and won all three of their needed sets (25-16, 25-18 and 25-19). The team’s middle hitters in Cora Badding and Morgan Freije collected 44 combined kills (23 for Badding and 21 for Freije, respectively). Setter Jalynn Swanson additionally compiled 38 total assists in the winning effort. Langdon/Edmore/Munich will next take to the road on Sep. 14 to face Rolette.

North Star @ Hatton/Northwood (9/9)

Final score: 3-0 North Star

With the victory, North Star has now swept three consecutive opponents in three sets (Rugby, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg and Hatton/Northwood) dating back to Aug. 31. North Star will conclude their three-match road trip on Sep. 14 at Our Redeemer’s High School.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Barnes County (9/9)

Final score: 3-1 New Rockford-Sheyenne

The fourth and final set was the epitome of the Rockets’ dominance on the court Thursday evening as they won the clincher, 25-9. With the win, the Rockets have now won two straight matches. With New Rockford scheduled to take part in the Lakota Invitational on Sep. 11, a winning streak could very well be in order.