IFL announces 2021 All-IFL team lineup

Bismarck Bucks Defensive back Zuril Hendrick was chose for the ALL-IFL second team for the 2021 Season. “Zuril worked hard all year and the honors are well-deserved,” said head coach Rod Miller. “We had a young team this year and he played a big part of the success we had (in) getting to the playoffs for the first time in the IFL.” broke up 19 passes (2nd in the league) during his rookie season and picked off the three passes (8th). He also finished with 55 total tackles for an average of 4.6 tackles per game.

Wide receivers Thomas Owens and Dello Davis, along with defensive back Dillion Winfrey, were unanimous choices as 1st-Team All-IFL selections as announced by the Indoor Football League on Friday. Additionally, record-breaking Duke City Gladiators quarterback Nate Davis edged out Arizona’s Drew Powell for the coveted 1st Team spot at the quarterback position.

In all, 35 different players were selected to the 1st and 2nd All-IFL teams for the 2021 season. The voting was compiled from representatives from each IFL team to recognize the IFL's best players from the 2021 regular season.

The Arizona Rattlers and Massachusetts Pirates, the first and second-seeded teams in the 2021 IFL Playoffs, had the most players represented with nine players each on the All-IFL teams, followed by the Frisco Fighters and Duke City Gladiators which each had four players on the All-IFL teams.

Nine rookies earned All-IFL honors, including three on the 1st Team. Of the 36 All-IFL spots, 19 were occupied by players from first year IFL teams. Additionally, one player – Sioux Falls Storm running back Nate Chavious – earned 1st Team All-IFL honors at two positions, running back and kick returner.

The complete list of All-IFL honorees is as follows:

1st Team All-IFL: Offense

Quarterback: Nate Davis (Duke City Gladiators)

Running Back: Nate Chavious (Sioux Falls Storm)

Wide Receiver: Dello Davis (Duke City Gladiators)

Wide Receiver: Thomas Owens (Massachusetts Pirates)

Wide Receiver: Jarred Harrington (Arizona Rattlers)

Offensive Line: Jahir Jones (Arizona Rattlers)

Center: Jordan McCray (Massachusetts Pirates)

Offensive Line: Maea Teuhema (Frisco Fighters)

1st Team All-IFL: Defense

Defensive Line: Charles Williams (Frisco Fighters)

Defensive Line: Roderick Johnson (Massachusetts Pirates)

Defensive Line: Nikolas D'Avanzo (Arizona Rattlers)

Linebacker: Tony Jones (Iowa Barnstormers)

Linebacker/Defensive Back: Trey Wafford (Sioux Falls Storm)

Defensive Back: Dillion Winfrey (Arizona Rattlers)

Defensive Back: Harlan Miller (Massachusetts Pirates)

Defensive Back: Mike Green (Spokane Shock)

1st Team All-IFL: Special Teams

Kicker: Saywer Petre (Spokane Shock)

Kick Returner: Nate Chavious (Sioux Falls Storm)

2nd Team All-IFL: Offense

Quarterback: Drew Powell (Arizona Rattlers)

Running Back: DeMarcus Felton (Frisco Fighters)

Wide Receiver: Xavier Amey (Duke City Gladiators)

Wide Receiver: Ryan Balentine (Tucson Sugar Skulls)

Wide Receiver: Jared Elmore (Duke City Gladiators)

Offensive Line: Lamar Mady (Arizona Rattlers)

Center: Steven Gurrola (Arizona Rattlers)

Offensive Line: Jared Thomas (Massachusetts Pirates)

2nd Team All-IFL: Defense

Defensive Line: John Griggs (Massachusetts Pirates)

Defensive Line: Dajon Emory (Green Bay Blizzard)

Defensive Line: Malcolm Goines (Frisco Fighters)

Linebacker: Martrell Spaight (Massachusetts Pirates)

Linebacker/Defensive Back: Chucky Williams (Massachusetts Pirates)

Defensive Back: Momodou Mbey (Green Bay Blizzard)

Defensive Back: Tyrell Pearson (Arizona Rattlers)

Defensive Back: Zuril Hendrick (Bismarck Bucks)

2nd Team All-IFL: Special Teams

Kicker: Ernesto Lacayo (Arizona Rattlers)

Kick Returner: Laquvionte Gonzalez (Mass Pirates)