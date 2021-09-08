Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (9-7)

DEVILS LAKE - With the regular season volleyball slate beginning to find a routine, the time has come for each respective team to roll up their sleeves and start the grind wading through the meat and potatoes of their schedule. How did each team fare during their Tuesday matches? Let’s give it a look.

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State @ Williston State

Final score: 3-0 Williston State

Although they kept it close during the final two sets (21-25 and 23-25), Lake Region State was unable to come up with a set win to continue play during the three-set sweep. The Royals will next travel to Ridgewater College on Sep. 10.

A Volleyball, East:

Devils Lake @ Grand Forks Red River

Final score: 3-0 Grand Forks Red River

Although they picked up their first win of the season on Sep. 2 (3-0 @ Grand Forks Central), the Firebirds could not continue their momentum and were swept in three sets for the seventh time this season. Middle Hitter Rachel Dahlen led the team in kills (11), while Libero Zoee Devier led the team in digs (15). Devils Lake will head home to face off against Fargo South on Sep. 9.

B Volleyball, Region 4:

Benson County @ TGU

Final score: 3-0 Benson County

New head coach? No problem. Under Bridget Geller, Benson County has yet to miss a beat this season, as they once again swept their opponent in three straight sets. As a result, Benson County has now started the season 2-0 for two consecutive years. Benson County will next take part in the Glenburn Invitational on Sep. 11.

Nelson County @ Hillsboro/Central Valley

Final score: 3-1 Hillsboro/Central Valley

After winning their season-opening match on Aug. 31 (3-1 against Drayton), the Chargers have dropped two straight matches and six of their last seven sets. The Chargers’ next match will not be until Sep. 14 when they face off against Midway/Minto at McVille.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Medina-Pingree-Buchanan

Final score: 3-2 New Rockford-Sheyenne

While the match was initially slated to take place at New Rockford-Sheyenne’s home court, the match was moved to Medina after the former’s court continued to get refinished. Even still, the Rockets blasted their way to their first match win of the season. New Rockford-Sheyenne will march to Barnes County North for their next match on Sep. 9.

North Star @ Drayton/Valley-Edinburg

Final score: 3-0 North Star

Danielle Hagler’s 17 kills helped net the Bearcats yet another match sweep. After taking care of business against Drayton/Valley-Edinburg, North Star will look to continue their success on the road when they battle against Hatton/Northwood on Sep. 9.