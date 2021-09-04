Scoreboard Recap: Football (9/3)

DEVILS LAKE - Another week of football is officially in the books, and while the bread and butter of each schedule has yet to be tapped into, momentum swings and signs of optimism are in the air as each respective team begins to wade into region play.

So, how did the local teams do this past week? Let’s give it a look, shall we?

11A – EAST

DEVILS LAKE (1-1) @ VALLEY CITY (0-2)

FINAL SCORE: 7-6 Devils Lake

After a heart-breaking 22-20 defeat last week in their season-opener, Devils Lake rebounded and did just enough to claim their first road win of the year. The Firebirds head back home to face off against Grand Forks on Sep. 11.

11B – NORTH-EAST

LANGDON/EDMORE/MUNICH (3-0) @ GRAFTON (1-2)

FINAL SCORE: 41-18 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Look out, ladies and gentlemen. L/E/M is on one of “those” streaks again. Of course, this is nothing new for those familiar with the team. Three straight titles at the state level have established L/E/M as a regional superpower among the high school football ranks. It showed itself again Friday as they scored 40+ points for the second time this season (they scored 41 against Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn on Aug. 27). L/E/M will host Park River at home on Sep. 10.

9B – REGION 3

NELSON COUNTY () @ DUNSEITH ()

FINAL SCORE: TB

Final score will be updated when available

NORTH STAR (1-2) @ BOTTINEAU (3-0)

FINAL SCORE: 46-0 Bottineau

After averaging 44 points through their first two games of the season, North Star was blanked for the first time in a game since Sep. 27, 2019 (64-0 @ Cavalier). North Star will begin region play against New Rockford-Sheyenne on Sep. 10.

BENSON COUNTY (0-3) VS. NORTH PRAIRIE (3-0)

FINAL SCORE: 30-12 North Prairie

With the loss, Benson County has started off the season 0-3 for four straight seasons. Benson County will head on the road and tackle Bottineau on Sep. 10.

FOUR WINDS (0-3) VS. TGU (2-1)

FINAL SCORE: 26-14 TGU

Although Four Winds ended up with their third loss in as many games, there was room for optimism after the offense scored in the double-digits and the defense made a slew of significant stops. “Knowing we can play with these guys just gives us momentum to know we can come out of our region and go to the playoffs,” Four Winds quarterback Jayden Yankton said. Four Winds will begin region play on Sep. 9 when they take to the road to face Nelson County.

NEW ROCKFORD-SHEYENNE (1-2) VS. ST. JOHN (1-2)

FINAL SCORE: 18-6 New Rockford-Sheyenne

247 total rushing yards gave New Rockford-Sheyenne the necessary management to dictate the pace of play against St. John. They will look to keep up the pace on Sep. 10 when they do battle with North Star.