Athlete of the Week Ballot: Aug. 23-29

DEVILS LAKE - If you are an avid sports lover and are the voting type, then this is for you.

With the return of fall sports, the suspense is now over as the “Athlete of the Week” makes its return to the publication.

If an athlete puts together an excellent week or weekend of production in the eyes of their coaches, they can be eligible for the “Athlete of the Week” nomination.

Each week, a list of athletes will be put together based on the nominations received from coaches over the weekend. The list will then be trimmed down to four athletes for the voting ballot.

The ballot will accept votes every week from noon Monday to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. Following the deadline, the winning athlete will then be featured in a profile for the publication.

To vote, please follow the link here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfX3KhUSfU8M4QAlRB3EvKpWV-m06zXMERWSGfEu1hQkTQg3A/viewform?usp=sf_link