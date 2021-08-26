Devils Lake Speedway: Bjorlie Construction night

Devils Lake Speedway

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

13 Hometrack rules Purestocks were on hand at the Devils Playground Saturday night. Heat 1 winner was Joe Armstrong of Crary. Heat 2 winner was Jay Loughman of Rugby. Come feature time a tight battle between Jay Loughman, Tony Bundy and Joe Armstrong. Armstrong managed to hold them off to take the checkered flag.

8 cars registered for the Trophy Class. The class went Green, White, Checkered for the feature. Colton Young of Devils Lake took Parker Vilandre's nonwing sprint for a spin. Given the level of experience young had and the horsepower difference. Officials elected Young would have to lap the field made up of mostly rookie drivers and purestocks. Young started in the back managed to move through the field and was about half way through the field to lap complete lapping the field but just ran out of laps. The young Max Beeter of Minot was awarded the win. Max is only 13 years old driving his uncles old Stock car with a Hobby Stock motor in it. Another unknown fact about Max is he is also the Flagman at Nodak Speedway in Minot.

The Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprints produced another night of Green, White Checkered racing. Myles Tomlinson of Turtle Lake came out victorious moving up 4 spots in the feature. After a tough battle with the young Adam Sobolik who also moved up 4 positions. Tomlinson was able to hold off the Hard Charging Sobolik and venture into victory lane.

The Wissota Street Stocks had side by side racing and also went Green, White, Checkered. Dustin Ebensteiner of Devils Lake came out victorious. With Seth Klostreich of Grand Forks finishing second. Ryne Uhrich of Langdon finished 3rd. Stoney "the legend" Kruk came in 4th place and Trey Hess of Grand Forks rounded out the Top 5.

The Wissota Midwest Mods had another night of side by side action. Jeremy Lizakowski of Veseleyville ND came out. With Nate Reynolds of Hoople ND finishing 2nd. Cole Haugland of Brocket finished 3rd. Jory Berg of Grand Forks took 4th and Jarett Lovcik of Rugby rounded out the Top 5.

The Devils Lake Speedway aka the Devils Playground will be back in Action this Saturday Night for Back to School Night brought to by Dietzler Electric. Free admission for school age children who is accompanied with an adult. Gates open at 4pm, hot laps start at 6pm with the races starting at 7pm.