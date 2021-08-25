Girls basketball and flag football registration

DEVILS LAKE - Are you interested in playing in the Devils Lake Park Board youth basketball and flag football program? Well Register now!

Registration deadline is September 1. Applicants must register in person at the recreation office or on-line by the deadline.

The basketball program is designated for grades 3-6 and football for 2-4. Both programs will begin the week of September 6. The park board said they are also looking for coaches for flag football. Flag football will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 3:30-5:00 beginning September 7, ending October 14.