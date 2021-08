Rugby Panthers 2021 Varsity Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

August 20 South Prairie South Prairie 7 pm

August 26 South Prairie Rugby 4:30 pm

August 27 Bishop Ryan Rugby 7pm

September 2 Harvey/Wells County Harvey 7pm

September 3 Stanley Stanley 7pm

September 9 Stanley Stanley 4:30pm

September 10 Des Lacs Rugby 7pm

September 16 Des Lacs Rugby 4:30 pm

September 17 Velva Velva 7pm

September 23 Velva Velva 5:30pm

September 24 Westhope Rugby 7pm

September 30 Westhope Rugby 5pm

October 1 Nedrose Nedrose 7pm

October 7 Nedrose Nedrose 5pm

October 8 New Town Rugby 7pm

Editor's note: for JV schedules, please visit the school's website and support this great school's JV team