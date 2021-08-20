New Rockfrod 2021 Varsity Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

August 20 North Prairie Rollette 7:00

August 27 Bottineau New Rockford 7:00

September 3 St. John New Rockford 7:00

September 10 North Star New Rockford 7:00

September 17 Four Winds Fort Totten 7:00

September 24 Benson County Maddock 7:00

October 1 TGU Towner Varsity 7:00

October 8 Nelson County New Rockford 7:00 **

Editor's note: for JV schedules, please visit the school's website and support this great school's JV team