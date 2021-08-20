New Rockfrod 2021 Varsity Football Schedule

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

Date                 Opponent             Location             Time     

August 20         North Prairie         Rollette                 7:00

August 27         Bottineau             New Rockford         7:00

New Rockford is ready to take to the field and take victory over challengers like North Star and St. John. Support this team on the field this season as the take their opponents on!

September 3     St. John             New Rockford         7:00

September 10     North Star     New Rockford          7:00

September 17     Four Winds     Fort Totten              7:00

September 24     Benson County Maddock              7:00

October  1         TGU                    Towner Varsity     7:00

October 8         Nelson County     New Rockford      7:00 **

Editor's note: for JV schedules, please visit the school's website and support this great school's JV team   