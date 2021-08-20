Bullis Construction Night prompted a night of fierce competition!!!!

Devils Lake Speedway

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - 14 Hometrack rules purestocks were on hand for the $750 to win purse. Joe Armstrong of Crary took home the payday and the Wahalla Building Center Hard Charger Award after moving up 6 positions. With Carter Tuenge of Rugby finishing 2nd and Steven Richards of Finley finishing 3rd.

The Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprints went Green White Checkered in the feature with Dusty Lawson of Minot taking home the checkered flag. Adam Sobolik of Grand Forks finished 2nd and Myles Tomlinson of Turtle Lake coming in 3rd.

The Trophy Class gave an opportunity for some 1st time drivers to drive a race car and gave some veteran drivers a chance to drive the cars that are no longer a class in the area the chance to run. 9 cars were on hand and the young Cylen Vargason of Edinburg won the trophy with his Dad's Midwest Mod.

The Wissota Street Stocks put on a barn burner of a race. Dustin Ebensteiner of Devils Lake was awarded the win with Stoney Kruk of Langdon coming in 2nd and Trey Hess of Grand Forks rounding out the top 3. Joe Potter was the Wahalla Building Center Hard Charger moving up 6 positions.

The Wissota Midwest Mods took the green flag then went 4 wide racing right out of the gate. Lucas Rodin of Marion took an early lead but ended up having to retire and going off on the hook. Which gave Jory Berg of Grand Forks the lead. Not long later Preston Carr of Carrington joined the battle up front and ultimately took the lead from Berg after a hard fought battle. Carr came out victorious moving up 7 positions to also be the Wahalla Building Center Hard Charger on top of the win. Jory Berg finished 2nd and Reise Stenberg rounded out the Top 3.

The Devils Playground will be back in action this Saturday Night August 21st Sponsored by Bjorlie Construction. Classes will be Hometrack Rules Purestocks, Wissota Street Stocks, Wissota Midwest Mods, Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprints and the run what ya brung Trophy Class.

Gates Open at 4pm

Hot laps start at 6pm

Draw cut off 6pm

Races start at 7pm