Date Opponent Location Time

August 20 TGU Towner 7pm

August 27 Dunseith Dunseith 7pm

September 3 North Prairie Leeds 4pm

September 10 Bottineau Bottineau 7pm

September 17 North Star Maddock 7pm

September 24 N. Rockford Maddock 7pm

October 1 Nelson County McVille 7pm

October 7 Four Winds Leeds 7pm

October 16 Playoffs TBA

Editor's note: for JV schedules, please visit the school's website and support this great school's JV team