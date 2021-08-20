2021 NELSON COUNTY CHARGERS VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

Date                Opponent             Location             Time 

August 20        St. John                 Lakota             7:00 PM

August 27         TGU(PN)             Lakota             7:00 PM

September 3    Dunseith             Dunseith          7:00 PM

September 9    FW/Minn              Mcville             7:00 PM

September 17   North Prairie          Rolla             7:00 PM

September 24   North Star              Cando            7:00 PM

Nelson County Chargers are charging up for the 2021 season, make sure you catch every game!!!!

September30   Playoffs               TBA                 1:00 PM

October 1      Ben. County (HC)  McVille             7:00 PM

October 8      New Rockford        New Rockford      7:00 PM

October 16     Playoffs                TBA                      1:00 PM   

October 23      Playoffs                TBA     1:00 PM   

Editor's note: for JV schedules, please visit the school's website and support this great school's JV team       