2021 NELSON COUNTY CHARGERS VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location Time

August 20 St. John Lakota 7:00 PM

August 27 TGU(PN) Lakota 7:00 PM

September 3 Dunseith Dunseith 7:00 PM

September 9 FW/Minn Mcville 7:00 PM

September 17 North Prairie Rolla 7:00 PM

September 24 North Star Cando 7:00 PM

September30 Playoffs TBA 1:00 PM

October 1 Ben. County (HC) McVille 7:00 PM

October 8 New Rockford New Rockford 7:00 PM

October 16 Playoffs TBA 1:00 PM

October 23 Playoffs TBA 1:00 PM

Editor's note: for JV schedules, please visit the school's website and support this great school's JV team