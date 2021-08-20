2021 Devils Lake Varsity Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

August 27 Grafton Devils Lake 7pm

September 3 Valley City Valley City 7pm

September 11 Red River Devils Lake 3pm

September 17 Turtle Mountain Turtle Mountain 7pm

September 24 Grand Forks Central Grand Forks 7pm

October 1 Fargo North Devils Lake 7pm

October 8 Wahpeton Devils Lake 7pm

October 15 Fargo South Fargo South 7pm

October 22 Jamestown Devils Lake 7pm

November 12 State Tournament TBD

Editor's note: for JV schedules, please visit the school's website and support this great school's JV team