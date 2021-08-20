2021 Devils Lake Varsity Football Schedule

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

Date                    Opponent           Location            Time 

August 27          Grafton                Devils Lake         7pm  

September 3       Valley City         Valley City             7pm

September 11    Red River             Devils Lake         3pm

September 17    Turtle Mountain     Turtle Mountain    7pm

Devils Lake Firebirds take flight for the 2021 football season. Follow them as they blaze through their journey this season against Fargo Jamestown and others.

September 24     Grand Forks Central     Grand Forks   7pm 

October 1            Fargo North             Devils Lake          7pm

October 8             Wahpeton                Devils Lake       7pm

October 15         Fargo South             Fargo South         7pm 

October 22        Jamestown                Devils Lake         7pm

November 12    State Tournament                                 TBD        

Editor's note: for JV schedules, please visit the school's website and support this great school's JV team       