Tronson Grain Night

Heather MacDonald

Devils Lake Speedway

2 Heats of Purestocks were on Hand Saturday night at the Devils Playground. Colten Labor of Mandan won Heat 1 with Carter Tuenge's car. Cody Armstrong of Devils Lake won Heat 2 with Joe Armstrongs car. Steven Richards of Finley ND was the Feature winner for the night.

13 year old Weston Olson of Warren MN was the winner of Heat 1 of the Powri Minn-kota Lighnting Sprints. Jason Berg of West Fargo came out Victorious in the 15 lap feature.

In the Western Renegade Non-wing Sprint car series Cory Palm of Bismarck won Heat 1 and Adam Sobolik of Grand Forks won Heat 2. 17 year old Adam Sobolik redrew the outside pole position for the feature in the redraw. Sobolik drove his way to victory lane sweeping his weekend of racing.

In the Wissota Street Stocks Trey Hess of Lakota swept the night winning his Heat and his Feature. Honorable mention goes out to 15 year old Drew Peterson of Langdon for moving up 5 positions to finish 4th in his rookie season.

In the Wissota Midwest Mods Heat 1 winner was Eric Haugland of Lawton ND and Heat 2 winner was Jory Berg of Grand Forks. In the feature the Midwest Mods went Green White Checkered for their 25 lap feature. Cole and Eric Haugland battled each other side by side for the entire race. While Reynolds, Schwind and Salazar battled back n forth for positions up front. Lap traffic came into play the last couple laps. Reynolds was able to sneak by the lap car and tangled Salazar up to give Schwind the opening to get passed salazar to take the 2nd place position. Reynolds took home the checkered flag.

Devils Lake Speedway will be back in action this Saturday night 8/14 for Bullis Construction night with the following classes. Run what ya brung Trophy Class, Home Track Rules Purestocks, Western Renegade Non-wing Sprints, Wissota Street Stocks and Wissota Midwest mods. Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps start at 6pm and Racing starts at 7pm.