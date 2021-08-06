Community Shout Out: Devils Lake native claims prestigious prize at National Walleye Tour in Mobridge

Devils Lake - Jared Pokrzywinski, of Devils Lake, recently took home a tournament championship for the co-anglers. Pokrzywinski landed just over 40 pounds in the two-day, National Walleye Tour tournament in Mobridge.

The Tournament which took place on Lake Oahe, saw Pokrzywinski (left) paired with Kent Anderson of Alexandria Minnesota.

Pokrzywinski caught a 16 pound bag on  the first day of the tournament and a 24 pound bag on the second. 