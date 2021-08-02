2021 Ramsey County 4-H Livestock Expo & Achievement Day Results

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

Meet your local champions

Casey Brown – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Grand Champion Jr Overall Showman

Grand Champion Jr Beef Showman

Grand Champion Jr Swine Showman

Grand Champion Jr Sheep Showman

Grand Champion Beef Heifer

Grand Champion Gilt

Reserve Champion Market Lamb

Reagan Brown

Mathea Nelson – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Grand Champion Sr Beef Showman

Grand Champion Sr Dairy Showman

Reserve Champion Dairy

Reserve Champion Sr Goat Showman

Reserve Champion Woodworking

Reserve Champion 13-18 year old Drawing & Painting

Molly Black

Drew Brown – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Grand Champion Sr Swine Showman

Grand Champion Ram

Grand Champion Market Hog

Reserve Champion Sr Beef Showman

Reserve Champion Sr Sheep Showman

Reserve Champion Ewe

Rochelle Jacobson – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Grand Champion Sr Poultry Showman

Grand Champion Poultry

Grand Champion Foods 13-18 year old division

Grand Champion Creative Arts

Reserve Champion Rabbit

Reserve Champion Foods 13-18 year old division

Reserve Champion Educational

Brittyn Sailor – BC Blazers 4-H Club

Grand Champion Jr Rabbit Showman

Reserve Champion Jr Goat Showman

Reserve Champion Pet

Reagan Brown – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Grand Champion Market Lamb

Grand Champion Ewe

Reserve Champion Jr Swine Showman

Reserve Champion Jr Sheep Showman

Reserve Champion Market Hog

Molly Black – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Grand Champion 15-18 Year Old Horsemanship

Reserve Champion Sr Overall Showmanship

Katelyn Dumont – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Grand Champion 8-11 Year Old Horsemanship

Camilynne Walters – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Grand Champion 12-14 Year Old Horsemanship

Codi Hanson – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Grand Champion Dog

Eryar Exner

Charly Black – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Grand Champion Pet

Reserve Champion Jr Poultry Showman

Reserve Champion 8-11 Year Old Horsemanship

Reserve Champion Dog

Cordell Walters – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club

Grand Champion Plant Science

Grand Champion Educational

Reserve Champion Sr Rabbit Showman

Vincent Hettwer

Judah Young – Lawton Learners 4-H Club

Grand Champion Outdoor Life

Reserve Champion Project Expo

Reserve Champion Woodarts

Bryar Exner – Country Kids 4-H Club

Grand Champion Clothing & Textiles

Madison Hettwer – Four Leaf Friends 4-H Club

Grand Champion Foods 8-12 year old division

Katelyn Dumont

Brayden Berg – Bird Busters 4-H Club

Grand Champion Photography

Reserve Champion Plant Science

Samantha Broyles – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Grand Champion Glue Solutions

Grand Champion Creative Arts

Wyatt Wilhelmi – Bird Busters 4-H Club

Grand Champion Engineering

Lyla Horn – Country Kids 4-H Club

Grand Champion Woodworking

Sawyer Wilhelmi – Bird Busters 4-H Club

Grand Champion Woodarts

Reserve Champion Creative Arts

Ella Wass – Bird Busters 4-H Club

Grand Champion Fiber Arts

Vincent Hettwer – Four Leaf Friends 4-H Club

Grand Champion 13-18 year old Drawing & Painting

Aubrey Schwab – Country Kids 4-H Club

Grand Champion 8-12 year old Drawing & Painting

Reserve Champion 8-12 year old Foods

Lauren Stiven – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club

Grand Champion Project Expo

Reserve Champion Fiber Arts

Drew Brown

Additional Reserve Champions

Liam Nelson – Jr Dairy Showman

Megan Hawn – Jr Rabbit Showman, Educational & Photography

Jenna Schlenker – 15-18 year old Horsemanship

Claire Heilman – 12-14 year old Horsemanship

Grady Quam – Outdoor Life

Landry Exner – Glue Solutions

Adam Sobolik – Engineering

Anna Young – Project Expo & 8-12 year old Drawing & Painting

Braydon Stinkeoway – Creative Arts