2021 Ramsey County 4-H Livestock Expo & Achievement Day Results
Meet your local champions
Casey Brown – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Grand Champion Jr Overall Showman
Grand Champion Jr Beef Showman
Grand Champion Jr Swine Showman
Grand Champion Jr Sheep Showman
Grand Champion Beef Heifer
Grand Champion Gilt
Reserve Champion Market Lamb
Mathea Nelson – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Grand Champion Sr Beef Showman
Grand Champion Sr Dairy Showman
Reserve Champion Dairy
Reserve Champion Sr Goat Showman
Reserve Champion Woodworking
Reserve Champion 13-18 year old Drawing & Painting
Drew Brown – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Grand Champion Sr Swine Showman
Grand Champion Ram
Grand Champion Market Hog
Reserve Champion Sr Beef Showman
Reserve Champion Sr Sheep Showman
Reserve Champion Ewe
Rochelle Jacobson – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Grand Champion Sr Poultry Showman
Grand Champion Poultry
Grand Champion Foods 13-18 year old division
Grand Champion Creative Arts
Reserve Champion Rabbit
Reserve Champion Foods 13-18 year old division
Reserve Champion Educational
Brittyn Sailor – BC Blazers 4-H Club
Grand Champion Jr Rabbit Showman
Reserve Champion Jr Goat Showman
Reserve Champion Pet
Reagan Brown – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Grand Champion Market Lamb
Grand Champion Ewe
Reserve Champion Jr Swine Showman
Reserve Champion Jr Sheep Showman
Reserve Champion Market Hog
Molly Black – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Grand Champion 15-18 Year Old Horsemanship
Reserve Champion Sr Overall Showmanship
Katelyn Dumont – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Grand Champion 8-11 Year Old Horsemanship
Camilynne Walters – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Grand Champion 12-14 Year Old Horsemanship
Codi Hanson – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Grand Champion Dog
Charly Black – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Grand Champion Pet
Reserve Champion Jr Poultry Showman
Reserve Champion 8-11 Year Old Horsemanship
Reserve Champion Dog
Cordell Walters – Ramsey Riders 4-H Club
Grand Champion Plant Science
Grand Champion Educational
Reserve Champion Sr Rabbit Showman
Judah Young – Lawton Learners 4-H Club
Grand Champion Outdoor Life
Reserve Champion Project Expo
Reserve Champion Woodarts
Bryar Exner – Country Kids 4-H Club
Grand Champion Clothing & Textiles
Madison Hettwer – Four Leaf Friends 4-H Club
Grand Champion Foods 8-12 year old division
Brayden Berg – Bird Busters 4-H Club
Grand Champion Photography
Reserve Champion Plant Science
Samantha Broyles – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Grand Champion Glue Solutions
Grand Champion Creative Arts
Wyatt Wilhelmi – Bird Busters 4-H Club
Grand Champion Engineering
Lyla Horn – Country Kids 4-H Club
Grand Champion Woodworking
Sawyer Wilhelmi – Bird Busters 4-H Club
Grand Champion Woodarts
Reserve Champion Creative Arts
Ella Wass – Bird Busters 4-H Club
Grand Champion Fiber Arts
Vincent Hettwer – Four Leaf Friends 4-H Club
Grand Champion 13-18 year old Drawing & Painting
Aubrey Schwab – Country Kids 4-H Club
Grand Champion 8-12 year old Drawing & Painting
Reserve Champion 8-12 year old Foods
Lauren Stiven – Royal Rowdies 4-H Club
Grand Champion Project Expo
Reserve Champion Fiber Arts
Additional Reserve Champions
Liam Nelson – Jr Dairy Showman
Megan Hawn – Jr Rabbit Showman, Educational & Photography
Jenna Schlenker – 15-18 year old Horsemanship
Claire Heilman – 12-14 year old Horsemanship
Grady Quam – Outdoor Life
Landry Exner – Glue Solutions
Adam Sobolik – Engineering
Anna Young – Project Expo & 8-12 year old Drawing & Painting
Braydon Stinkeoway – Creative Arts