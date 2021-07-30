Ironhide Equipment night!!!!

Devils Lake Speedway

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

The father son combo Joe Armstrong and Cody Armstrong both came out winners in their respective classes. Joe Armstrong won the Purestock Feature and Cody Armstrong in the Wissota Street Stock Feature. The win was Cody's 1st win in the Wissota Street Stock class.

Competition in the Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprints remains tight. Myles Tomlinson and Joel Larson had a good battle for 1st for the 1st half of the race. Joel Larson took the lead and went for a nice Saturday night drive all the way to finish line.

The run what ya brung Trophy Class had a two car battle between Leo Adam of Rugby with his Enduro car and Trevor Paulson in his circle truck mini truck. Leo Adam took home the trophy with his Enduro Car.

Chris Kruk of Langdon took an early lead and lead a good portion of the race in the Wissota Midwest Mods. With 10 laps to go the Red Flag came out. Nate Reynolds right rear rim broke and sent him rolling in corner 4. Reynolds was okay but forced to retire for the night. Kruk lead another lap before being passed and shuffled back in the field of cars. Bryan Kakela took the checkered flag.

The racing season continues this Saturday night 7/31 when the Devils Lake Speedway will host the NLRA Late Models plus the $2k to win 5th Annual Golden Hammer Midwest Mod Classic. Sponsored by the Walhalla Building Center. Gates will open at 4pm with hot laps starting at 6pm and racing action starting at 7pm.