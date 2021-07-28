Sports Brief: Bismarck Bucks game change

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK,– The Bismarck Bucks Week 15 matchup against the Green Bay Blizzard has been moved from Friday, July 30, to the following day, Saturday, July 31.

The game will be the IFL Game of the Week nationally televised on Stadium. League circumstances created an opening for a Game of the Week, and Bucks ownership along with league officials deemed Bismarck as the favorable spot to host it.

Kickoff will be 7:10pm on Saturday the 31st .

Places to watch Bismarck Buck’s IFL Game of the Week on July 31st:

• Western North Dakota can locally watch the game on 26.2

• Eastern North Dakota can locally watch the game on 4.2

• Stadium stream: https://watchstadium.com/live/

• For all other locations you can stream Stadium check out: https://watchstadium.com/where-to-watch/