N.D. 4-H Shooting Sports Teams Place at National Championships

Adrian Biewer

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota teams claimed several top team honors and individual national champion awards at the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships held recently in Grand Island, Neb.

Teams competed in four disciplines: smallbore rifle, shotgun, compound archery and hunting skills. Teams consisted of three or four members from one or more counties in each state. Teams were determined by qualifying in a 4-H shooting sports state match.

The national competition consisted of three events for each discipline, with one event completed each day of the competition. Individual and team awards were given daily for each event, with an overall cumulative match award at the end of the week of events.

Results are as follows:

Compound Archery

Team event results: third in 3-D, fifth in World Archery Federation archery, tied for sixth in field archery

Individual winners:

Tyler Brusseau - third in 3-D, fifth in World Archery Federation archery, 12th in field archery

Taik Larsen - 10th in field archery, 16th in 3-D, 34th in World Archery Federation archery

Brennan Weiderrich - 11th in World Archery Federation archery, 15th in 3-D, 42nd in field archery

Rylee Suhr - 58th in 3-D, 67th in World Archery Federation archery, 75th in field archery

Overall team match results - fourth, with 21 states represented. Individuals overall were: Brusseau, sixth; Larsen, 17th; Weiderrich, 19th; Suhr, 67th

Shotgun

Team event results: fourth in trap, 17th in sporting clays, 23rd in skeet

Individual winners:

Tate Novodorsky, Ward County - first in trap, 89th in clays, 91st in skeet

Clay Ceynar, McKenzie County - ninth in trap, 13th in clays, 72nd in skeet

Bjorn Brose, Ward County - 36th in trap, 65th in skeet, 89th in clays

Ethan Myers, Ward County - 54th in clays, 80th in trap, 93rd in skeet

Overall team match results: 14th, with 29 states represented. Individuals overall: Ceynar, 31st; Novodorsky, 70th; Brose, 71st; Myers, 79th

Smallbore Rifle

Team event results: second in silhouette, second in three-position, third in Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) rapid fire

Individual winners:

Casia Steinhaus, Ramsey County - first in three-position, 10th in CMP rapid fire, 16th in silhouette

Jacob Vaagen, Ramsey County - third in silhouette, sixth in three-position, seventh in CMP rapid fire

Cassandra Christenson, Ramsey County - third in CMP rapid fire, 23rd in silhouette, 25th in three-position

Hannah Vaagen, Ramsey County - fourth in three-position, 16th in silhouette, 19th in CMP rapid fire

Individuals overall: Jacob Vaagen, first; Steinhaus, fifth; Hannah Vaagen, eighth; Christenson, 18th

Hunting Skills

Team event results: fifth in wildlife identification, 12th in general hunting, 12th in decision making

Individual winners:

Katie Schmidt, Hettinger County - fifth in hunting, 30th in decision making, 38th in wildlife identification

William Schmidt, Hettinger County - 14th in wildlife identification, 43rd in hunting, 43rd in decision making

Kendra Boehm, Morton County - 18th in wildlife identification, 39th in hunting, 44th in decision making

Shianne Boehm, Morton County - 24th in wildlife identification, 24th in hunting, 32nd in decision making

Overall team match results: 11th. Individuals overall: Shianne Boehm, 28th; Kendra Boehm, 33rd; William Schmidt, 36th; Katie Schmidt, 40th

Shooting sports is sponsored by Scheels, a supporter of the North Dakota 4-H Foundation.

