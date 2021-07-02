3rd Annual Golden Hammer Late Model Classic

Staff Feature

DEVILS LAKE - Carter Tuenge of Rubgy shot up from to an early lead from the 3rd place position. Eventually Joe Armstrong of Crary joined Tuenge up front for an intense battle. Just as the white flag was about to come out Armstrong hit the lap car of 13 year old Tate Bullis. Ending the night for Armstrong and Bullis night. The field went onto a Green, White, Checkered finish. With Tuenge making his way to Victory lane. Followed by Tony Bundy coming in Second and Mikara Johanson finishing 3rd. The Bounty is still out on Armstrong as the stipulations regarding the bounty state he has to finish the race. He has to be beat fair and square for the bounty to be paid out. Dustin Ebensteiner has added a $100 to the bounty. So the bounty is now $200 extra to whoever can beat Armstrong with a good fair clean race.

The Western Renegade Nonwing Sprints put on another thrilling race. With heavier track conditions from the rains the track was extra sticky. The #15T Myles Tomlinson of Turtle Lake ND drove up 5 positions to take the checkered. In Victory Lane Tomlinson said "now that was a sprint car track tonight". #6 Brody Hutton of Manval moved up 6 positions to finish 2nd. Followed by #21 Cory Palm of Bismarck in 3rd. #16 Ross Cummings of Minot in 4th and #18 Zach Hultstrand of Bismarck rounding out the Top 5.

The Wissota Street Stock Feature was yet again another great race. The class continues week after week to put on a fantastic show. #4 Trey Hess of Lakota and #00 Dustin Ebensteiner of Devils Lake were neck and neck through much of the race. When the caution flag came out Ebensteiner lost Oil Pressure and was forced to retire for the night. Giving Trey Hess back the lead. Early in the feature there was a pile up coming out of corner 2 which forced #30 Seth Klostreich of Grand Forks into the Hot pit for a tire change. Klostreich worked his back up towards the front then spun out and got sent to the back again. Klostreich worked his way back up front to finish 2nd. Followed by #69 Stoney Kruk of Langdon in 3rd, #27J Brian Johanson of Edmore in 4th and #27P Tucker Pederson of East Grand Forks rounding out the Top 5.

The NLRA LATE Models had a fantastic race. The young #2* Cole Babcock of Rothsay MN lead the race for quite some time. While the veteran drivers duked it out behind him on the heavy but fast racing surface. Eventually #42S Don Shaw of Ham Lake MN took the lead. Shaw drove his way to Victory lane to claim the $2,000 payday and the Golden Hammer Trophy. Followed by #15 Tyler Peterson of Hickson ND piloting Donny Schaltz Late Model in 2nd place. #F9 Brandon Fuller of Grand Forks ND finished 3rd, #71 Dustin Strand of East Grand Forks MN finished 4th and #E85 Jason Strand of Portland ND rounded out the Top 5.

The Devils Lake Speedway will be off July 3rd. But will be back in Action July 10th with the NOSA Sprints making on swing to the Devils Playground. Gates will open at 4pm with racing action starting at 7pm.