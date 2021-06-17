Rebel MWM Tour Night Recap

Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - It was a night of close finishes at the Devils Lake Speedway. In Heat 1 of the Powri Minn-Kota Lightning Sprints. Cody Swenson of Middle River MN beat Alan Truscinski of Greenbush MN at the line by .008 seconds. Preston Carr of Carrington ND beat Patrick Sobolik of Hallock MN at the line for the final transfer spot to the A main feature by 0.003 seconds.

Devils Lake Speedway shared the Rebel MWM Tour Spotlight with Viking Speedway. Devils Lake Speedway had 32 cars checked in for a night full of racing. Jason Grimes of Jamestown was the winner of Heat 1. Nate Reynolds of Hoople ND was the winner of Heat 2. Heat 3 winner went to Jory Berg of Grand Forks ND. Heat 4 winner went to Matt Schow of Mcintosh MN. Jaren Wibstad of Jamestown ND was the winner of the 1st B Main with Patrick Sobolik of Hallock MN winning the 2nd B main. The Rebel MWM Tour Feature had lots of action. With slide jobs, 3 and 4 wide racing for positions and lap traffic. It was full of entertainment. Matt Schow was crowned the winner and received the Hat, the Trophy and a $1000 payday. Jason Grimes came in second. He was awarded the Watermelon and trick move for a Nice Clean Slide Job. Preston Carr came in Third. He was awarded the Pink Bowtie along with the hard charger moving up 17 positions in the feature. Nate Reynolds took 4th place and Jory Berg rounded out the top 5.

The Hometrack rules purestocks had an uneventful night of racing. Armstrong moved up 6 positions to win yet again for now 4 in a row. Dan Arends tried his hardest to run him down to take second place. Arends was later Disqualified when examined by Tech officials moving Tony Bundy of Balta ND into the second position. Which in turn moved Dilon Slaubaugh of Walford ND to 3rd. Daniel Bromstad of Laverne ND into 4th place and Jace Odden of Rugby ND into 5th place.

The Powri Minn-Kota Lightning Sprints were back in action at the Devil's Playground Saturday night. Travis Surerus of Fargo ND moved up 10 positions in the feature to finish in the 4th place position. Alex Truscinski of Greenbush MN was able to hold off Dexter Dvergsten of Greenbush MN for the win. Top 5 are as follows 1.) Alex Truscinski 2.) Dexter Dvergsten 3.) Cody Swenson 4.) Travis Surerus 5.) Bryce Haugeberg

The Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar series added 2 more rookies to the field Saturday night. Terry Anderson of Thief River Falls ND and Parker Vilandre of Devils Lake ND made their debut in the non-wing sprint car class. Brandon Palm of Portland ND got his 1st win of the season in style, holding off Myles Tomlinson of Turtle Lake ND who moved up 4 positions in the feature. Matt Knudson of Mayville ND came in 3rd. Stand Tomlinson of Turtle Lake ND moved up 3 positions to finish 4th and Brody Hutton of Manvel ND rounded out the top 5.

