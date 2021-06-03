NOTEBOOK: Langdon/Edmore/Munich defeats Beulah, North Star falls to LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

A long awaited season comes to a close this weekend in Jamestown as eight teams compete for the chance to be crowned Class B baseball state champions. Langdon/Edmore/Munich is representing Region IV and North Star is representing Region V.

No. 1 Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 6, Beulah - 1

Top 1 (0-0)

P - G. Romfo (L/E/M)

Remboldt strikes out

Mellmer strikes out

Skalsky flies out to CF

What a start for Grant Romfo as he picks up back-to-back Ks to start the game. Skalsky flies out to end the inning.

Bottom 1 (2-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

P - Ripplinger (BEU)

C. Tetrault reaches second off error

G. Romfo singles to LF off fielders choice, Tetrault out at third

S. Romfo homers to LCF, G. Romfo scores, 2-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

M. Romfo out at first

C. Zimmer flies out

Simon with a bomb over the left center field wall to score himself and Grant to get things going for the Cardinals. L/E/M with a hot start.

Top 2 (2-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Brandt out at first

Doe flies out

Al-Issawi strikes out

Defense continues to hold steady early for Cardinals as Beulah flies out twice and Grant picks up a K.

Bottom 2 (5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

J. Romfo walked

B. Regner singles to LF, J. Romfo advances to second

M. Kingzett singles to LCF, J. Romfo advances to third

J. Romfo scores off of wild pitch 3-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

G. Goodman grounds out to first, B. Regner scores, 4-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

M. Kingzett scores off of passed ball, 5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

C. Tetrault strikes out

G. Romfo advances to second off of ground rule double

Timeout Beulah

B. Regner walked

M. Romfo grounds out to first

Another strong sequence by the Cardinals in the second, seeing them score three runs on three at bats. Grant with a shot over the wall, but counted as a ground-rule double. L/E/M rolling early.

Top 3 (5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Riegel flies out to CF

Phelps flies out LCF

Klindworth strikes out

Defense comes up big in the first, seeing the Miners fly out two and Grant pick up his fourth K of the game

Bottom 3 (5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

C. Zimmer flies out to RCF

J. Romfo out at first

M. Romfo reaches first off error

M. Kingzett out at

Mason gets to first off of an error, but a quieter third for the Cardinals.

Top 4 (5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Remboldt singles to LF

Mellmer strikes out

Skalsky singles to LF, Remboldt advances to second

Brandt walked

Doe strikes out

Al-Issawi strikes out

Bottom 4 (5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

G. Goodman out at first

C. Tetrault strikes out

G. Romfo flies out to LF

Beulah goes down the order for the first time tonight. Ripplinger with two strikeouts in the second. Miners starting to swing the momentum a bit.

Top 5 (5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Riegel pops out

Phelps reaches first off of error

Klindworth pops out

Phelps caught stealing second

Defense remains posed for L/E/M. After an error putting a Miner runner on first, Cardinals make up for it catching him stealing for the third out of the inning. Still, no runs for Beulah.

Bottom 5 (6-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

S. Romfo singles to CF

S. Romfo steals second

M. Romfo flies out to RCF

C. Zimmer out at first, S. Romfo advances third

J. Romfo singles to LF, S. Romfo scores, 6-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

B. Regner flies out

Simon finds his way on base and all the way home off a single from Jack to give the Cardinals some insurance heading into the possible final inning and a half.

Top 6 (6-1 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Zimmer now pitching for Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Remboldt singles

Mellmer flies out

Skalsky doubles to LCF, Remboldt scores, 6-1 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Brandt flies out into foul territory

Doe strikes out

Remboldt scores off a single from Skalsky to snap the shut out bid for the Cardinals. Zimmer now on the mound for L/E/M. Still very much L/E/M late.

Bottom 6 (6-1 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

M. Kingzett flies out

G. Goodman singles to CF

G. Goodman caught out at first

G. Romfo flies out to CF

L/E/M gets some movement on base but Beulah defense steps up to leave them scoreless in the sixth. Cardinals three outs away from semifinals.

Top 7

Ripplinger flies out

Riegel walked

Phelps flies out

Klindworth flies out

FINAL: Langdon/Edmore/Munich 6, Beulah - 1

LaMoure-Litchville/Marion - 11, North Star - 4

Top 1 (0-0)

P - Piehl (L-L/M)

D. Hagler strikes out

B. Anderson strikes out

T. Nikolaisen out at first

Piehl getting hot early for the Lobos as he strikes out Dane and Anderson. Nikolaisen is able to connect but is thrown out at first.

Bottom 1 (0-0)

P - D. Hagler (NS)

Mart flies out to RF, caught by Nikolaisen

Johnson strikes out (D. Hagler first strike out)

Piehl strikes out (D. Hagler second strike out)

Defensive battle early. Nikolaisen makes a great grab in RF first the first out. Dane follows that with two Ks of his own.

Top 2 (3-0 North Star)

J. Hill doubles to LF wall

C. Svir singles to RF, J. Hill advances to third

Z. Jorde strikes out (Piehl third strike out)

H. Hagler hit by pitch, advances to first (bases loaded)

P. Simon strikes out (Piehl fourth strike out)

K. Simon doubles to CF, J. Hill scores, C. Svir scores, H. Hagler scores, 3-0 North Star

D. Hagler out at first

Karsen Simon gets things going big time for North Star off a double to score Hill, Svir, and Hayden to put the Bearcats up early.

Bottom 2 (7-3 LaMoure/Litchville-Marion)

Hanson singles to LF

Madcke hit by pitch, advances to first, Hanson advances to second

Warcken out

Hebl singles to CF, Madck advances second, Hanson advances third

Sandness walked, Hebl adanvces to second, Madck advances to third, Hanson scores, 3-1 North Star

Ness singles off bunt, Sandness advances to second, Hebl advances to third, Madck scores, 3-2 North Star

Mart singles to CF, Carlson (pinch running) scores, 3-3

Johnson singles, Ness, Sandness score, 5-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

NORTH STAR TIMEOUT

Piehl singles to LF, Mart scores, 6-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

T. Nikolaisen now pitching for North Star

Hanson walked (bases loaded)

Johnson scores off of wild pitch, 7-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

Madcke flies out to CF

Warcken out at first

Huge response by L-L/M in the second as the pile on seven runs. Nikolaisen now pitching, D. Hagler off the mound. Bearcats got into a lull where they struggled to empty the bases.

Top 3 (7-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)

B. Anderson grounds out to first

T. Nikolaisen walked

Hill singles to CF, Nikolaisen out at second, Hill advances to second off error

C. Svir flies out

Hill gets as far as second off a fielder's choice and an error but is the only North Star runner to get that far. Bearcats in need of a big defensive response.

Bottom 3 (7-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)

Hebl advances to first off of wild pitch

Sandness caught out in foul territory

Ness strikes out

Mart walked, Hebl advances to second

Johnson flies out to LF

Two get on base off a wild pitch and a walk, but North Star shuts out L-L/M in the third. Nikolaisen picks up a K.

Top 4 (7-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)

Jorde flies out to LF

H. Hagler singles to LIF

H. Hagler steals second

P. Simon strikes out

K. Simon strikes out

Hayden Hagler turns on the jets twice to single off a shot to left in-field and proceed to steal second. North Star struggling to pull runs in as Piehl strikes out two to end the top.

Bottom 4 (7-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)

Piehl walked

Hanson pops out in foul territory

Madcke walked, Piehl advances to second

Piehl advances to their, Madck advances to second off wild pitch

K. Simon now pitching for North Star

Warcken pops out in foul territory

Hebl strikes out

North Star is able to work itself out of another sticky situation after the bases load up again for L-L/M. Parker Simon now on the mound for the Bearcats, relieving Nikolaisen.

Top 5 (7-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)

D. Hagler strikes out

B. Anderson caught out in foul territory

T. Nikolaisen reaches first off error (Westlind pinch running)

J. Hill doubles to CF, Westlind scores, 7-4 LaMoure-Litchvillle/Marion

C. Svir out at first

Bearcats get one back off a double from Hill to score Westlind (running for Nikolaisen). Some needed momentum for North Star heading into the ladder end of the game.

Bottom 5 (9-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)

Sandness out at first

Ness walked

Ness advances to second off wild pitch

Mart triples to RF, Ness scores, 8-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

Piehl out at first, Mart scores 9-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

Hanson strikes out

Mart with a huge triple to bring in one. Piehl's out at first brings another in. L-L/M up by five and can close out in an inning and a half.

Top 6 9-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

Z. Jorde singles to RF

H. Hagler strikes out

B. Prouty out at first, Jorde out at second

Jorde gets to second, but Bearcats can't find home. Hill becomes higher to climb with an inning left.

Bottom 6 (11-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)

Madcke out at first

Warcken singles to LIF

Hebl singles to RF wall (Carlson pinch running), Warcken advances to third

Sandness singles to RF, Warcken scores, Hebl scores 11-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

Sandness advances to second off wild pitch

Ness singles to LF

Mart flies out to LF

Johnson flies out to CF

Sandness scores two. Three more outs for L-L/M and they are headed to semifinals.

Top 7

Johnson now pitching for LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

K. Simon pops out

D. Hagler out at first

B. Anderson out at first

FINAL: No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion - 11, North Star - 4

Jack Williams covers lake region sports and general news for the Devils Lake Journal. Contact him via email at JGWilliams1@gannett.com, or on Twitter @jackgwilliams, or phone at 701-662-2127.