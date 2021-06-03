NOTEBOOK: Langdon/Edmore/Munich defeats Beulah, North Star falls to LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
A long awaited season comes to a close this weekend in Jamestown as eight teams compete for the chance to be crowned Class B baseball state champions. Langdon/Edmore/Munich is representing Region IV and North Star is representing Region V.
No. 1 Langdon/Edmore/Munich - 6, Beulah - 1
Top 1 (0-0)
P - G. Romfo (L/E/M)
Remboldt strikes out
Mellmer strikes out
Skalsky flies out to CF
What a start for Grant Romfo as he picks up back-to-back Ks to start the game. Skalsky flies out to end the inning.
Bottom 1 (2-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
P - Ripplinger (BEU)
C. Tetrault reaches second off error
G. Romfo singles to LF off fielders choice, Tetrault out at third
S. Romfo homers to LCF, G. Romfo scores, 2-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich
M. Romfo out at first
C. Zimmer flies out
Simon with a bomb over the left center field wall to score himself and Grant to get things going for the Cardinals. L/E/M with a hot start.
Top 2 (2-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
Brandt out at first
Doe flies out
Al-Issawi strikes out
Defense continues to hold steady early for Cardinals as Beulah flies out twice and Grant picks up a K.
Bottom 2 (5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
J. Romfo walked
B. Regner singles to LF, J. Romfo advances to second
M. Kingzett singles to LCF, J. Romfo advances to third
J. Romfo scores off of wild pitch 3-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich
G. Goodman grounds out to first, B. Regner scores, 4-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich
M. Kingzett scores off of passed ball, 5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich
C. Tetrault strikes out
G. Romfo advances to second off of ground rule double
Timeout Beulah
B. Regner walked
M. Romfo grounds out to first
Another strong sequence by the Cardinals in the second, seeing them score three runs on three at bats. Grant with a shot over the wall, but counted as a ground-rule double. L/E/M rolling early.
Top 3 (5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
Riegel flies out to CF
Phelps flies out LCF
Klindworth strikes out
Defense comes up big in the first, seeing the Miners fly out two and Grant pick up his fourth K of the game
Bottom 3 (5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
C. Zimmer flies out to RCF
J. Romfo out at first
M. Romfo reaches first off error
M. Kingzett out at
Mason gets to first off of an error, but a quieter third for the Cardinals.
Top 4 (5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
Remboldt singles to LF
Mellmer strikes out
Skalsky singles to LF, Remboldt advances to second
Brandt walked
Doe strikes out
Al-Issawi strikes out
Bottom 4 (5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
G. Goodman out at first
C. Tetrault strikes out
G. Romfo flies out to LF
Beulah goes down the order for the first time tonight. Ripplinger with two strikeouts in the second. Miners starting to swing the momentum a bit.
Top 5 (5-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
Riegel pops out
Phelps reaches first off of error
Klindworth pops out
Phelps caught stealing second
Defense remains posed for L/E/M. After an error putting a Miner runner on first, Cardinals make up for it catching him stealing for the third out of the inning. Still, no runs for Beulah.
Bottom 5 (6-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
S. Romfo singles to CF
S. Romfo steals second
M. Romfo flies out to RCF
C. Zimmer out at first, S. Romfo advances third
J. Romfo singles to LF, S. Romfo scores, 6-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich
B. Regner flies out
Simon finds his way on base and all the way home off a single from Jack to give the Cardinals some insurance heading into the possible final inning and a half.
Top 6 (6-1 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
Zimmer now pitching for Langdon/Edmore/Munich
Remboldt singles
Mellmer flies out
Skalsky doubles to LCF, Remboldt scores, 6-1 Langdon/Edmore/Munich
Brandt flies out into foul territory
Doe strikes out
Remboldt scores off a single from Skalsky to snap the shut out bid for the Cardinals. Zimmer now on the mound for L/E/M. Still very much L/E/M late.
Bottom 6 (6-1 Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
M. Kingzett flies out
G. Goodman singles to CF
G. Goodman caught out at first
G. Romfo flies out to CF
L/E/M gets some movement on base but Beulah defense steps up to leave them scoreless in the sixth. Cardinals three outs away from semifinals.
Top 7
Ripplinger flies out
Riegel walked
Phelps flies out
Klindworth flies out
FINAL: Langdon/Edmore/Munich 6, Beulah - 1
LaMoure-Litchville/Marion - 11, North Star - 4
Top 1 (0-0)
P - Piehl (L-L/M)
D. Hagler strikes out
B. Anderson strikes out
T. Nikolaisen out at first
Piehl getting hot early for the Lobos as he strikes out Dane and Anderson. Nikolaisen is able to connect but is thrown out at first.
Bottom 1 (0-0)
P - D. Hagler (NS)
Mart flies out to RF, caught by Nikolaisen
Johnson strikes out (D. Hagler first strike out)
Piehl strikes out (D. Hagler second strike out)
Defensive battle early. Nikolaisen makes a great grab in RF first the first out. Dane follows that with two Ks of his own.
Top 2 (3-0 North Star)
J. Hill doubles to LF wall
C. Svir singles to RF, J. Hill advances to third
Z. Jorde strikes out (Piehl third strike out)
H. Hagler hit by pitch, advances to first (bases loaded)
P. Simon strikes out (Piehl fourth strike out)
K. Simon doubles to CF, J. Hill scores, C. Svir scores, H. Hagler scores, 3-0 North Star
D. Hagler out at first
Karsen Simon gets things going big time for North Star off a double to score Hill, Svir, and Hayden to put the Bearcats up early.
Bottom 2 (7-3 LaMoure/Litchville-Marion)
Hanson singles to LF
Madcke hit by pitch, advances to first, Hanson advances to second
Warcken out
Hebl singles to CF, Madck advances second, Hanson advances third
Sandness walked, Hebl adanvces to second, Madck advances to third, Hanson scores, 3-1 North Star
Ness singles off bunt, Sandness advances to second, Hebl advances to third, Madck scores, 3-2 North Star
Mart singles to CF, Carlson (pinch running) scores, 3-3
Johnson singles, Ness, Sandness score, 5-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
NORTH STAR TIMEOUT
Piehl singles to LF, Mart scores, 6-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
T. Nikolaisen now pitching for North Star
Hanson walked (bases loaded)
Johnson scores off of wild pitch, 7-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
Madcke flies out to CF
Warcken out at first
Huge response by L-L/M in the second as the pile on seven runs. Nikolaisen now pitching, D. Hagler off the mound. Bearcats got into a lull where they struggled to empty the bases.
Top 3 (7-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)
B. Anderson grounds out to first
T. Nikolaisen walked
Hill singles to CF, Nikolaisen out at second, Hill advances to second off error
C. Svir flies out
Hill gets as far as second off a fielder's choice and an error but is the only North Star runner to get that far. Bearcats in need of a big defensive response.
Bottom 3 (7-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)
Hebl advances to first off of wild pitch
Sandness caught out in foul territory
Ness strikes out
Mart walked, Hebl advances to second
Johnson flies out to LF
Two get on base off a wild pitch and a walk, but North Star shuts out L-L/M in the third. Nikolaisen picks up a K.
Top 4 (7-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)
Jorde flies out to LF
H. Hagler singles to LIF
H. Hagler steals second
P. Simon strikes out
K. Simon strikes out
Hayden Hagler turns on the jets twice to single off a shot to left in-field and proceed to steal second. North Star struggling to pull runs in as Piehl strikes out two to end the top.
Bottom 4 (7-3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)
Piehl walked
Hanson pops out in foul territory
Madcke walked, Piehl advances to second
Piehl advances to their, Madck advances to second off wild pitch
K. Simon now pitching for North Star
Warcken pops out in foul territory
Hebl strikes out
North Star is able to work itself out of another sticky situation after the bases load up again for L-L/M. Parker Simon now on the mound for the Bearcats, relieving Nikolaisen.
Top 5 (7-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)
D. Hagler strikes out
B. Anderson caught out in foul territory
T. Nikolaisen reaches first off error (Westlind pinch running)
J. Hill doubles to CF, Westlind scores, 7-4 LaMoure-Litchvillle/Marion
C. Svir out at first
Bearcats get one back off a double from Hill to score Westlind (running for Nikolaisen). Some needed momentum for North Star heading into the ladder end of the game.
Bottom 5 (9-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)
Sandness out at first
Ness walked
Ness advances to second off wild pitch
Mart triples to RF, Ness scores, 8-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
Piehl out at first, Mart scores 9-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
Hanson strikes out
Mart with a huge triple to bring in one. Piehl's out at first brings another in. L-L/M up by five and can close out in an inning and a half.
Top 6 9-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
Z. Jorde singles to RF
H. Hagler strikes out
B. Prouty out at first, Jorde out at second
Jorde gets to second, but Bearcats can't find home. Hill becomes higher to climb with an inning left.
Bottom 6 (11-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion)
Madcke out at first
Warcken singles to LIF
Hebl singles to RF wall (Carlson pinch running), Warcken advances to third
Sandness singles to RF, Warcken scores, Hebl scores 11-4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
Sandness advances to second off wild pitch
Ness singles to LF
Mart flies out to LF
Johnson flies out to CF
Sandness scores two. Three more outs for L-L/M and they are headed to semifinals.
Top 7
Johnson now pitching for LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
K. Simon pops out
D. Hagler out at first
B. Anderson out at first
FINAL: No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion - 11, North Star - 4
