Notebook: NDHSAA State track and field meet day 2 results
Class B results
Girls javelin
6th Meredith Romfo 111' 03" (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
Boys shot put
22nd Evan Ulrich 41' 11" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
Girls triple jump
6th Cora Badding 34' 05" (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
Girls 300 meter hurdles
1st Kelsie Belquist 44.41 (New Rockford-Sheyenne) State Champion
2nd Lexis Olson 45.08 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich) State runner-up
Boys 300 meter hurdles
7th Garrett Syverson 41.78 (Nelson County)
Girls 3200 meter run
2nd Keely Arnston 11:34.44 (Benson County) State runner-up
13th Chloe Heinz 12:19.08 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
Girls 100 meter dash
4th Kelsie Belquist 12.65 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
9th Lexis Olson 13.02 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
Girls 400 meter dash
1st Kelsie Belquist 57.33 (New Rockford-Sheyenne) State Champion
8th Lexis Olson 1:01.78 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
Girls 100 meter hurdles
9th Rebekah Wells 18.15 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
Girls 200 meter dash
4th Kelsie Belquist 26.17 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)
9th Lexis Olson 26.64 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)
Girls 800 meter run
9th Quinn Neppl 2:26.07 (Benson County)
14th Keely Arnston 2:32.27 (Benson County)
Boys 800 meter run
8th Garrett Syverson 2:03.75 (Nelson County)
21st Macyn Olson 2:12.75 (Benson County)
22nd Wyatt Hakanson 2:15.82 (Benson County)
Boys 4x400 meter relay
12th North Star 3:43.07 1) Garrett Howard 2) Grant Howard 3) Jacob Thompson 4) Hayden Hagler
Final team placements
Benson County - Boys: 21st (10 points), Girls: 10th (19 points)
Langdon/Edmore/Munich: Girls: 8th (27 points)
New Rockford-Sheyenne: Girls 7th (30 points)
North Star: Girls: 44th (3 points)
Nelson County: Boys: 28th (3 points)
Class A results
Boys shot put
14th James Tice 48' 4" (Devils Lake)
Boys javelin
15th Colton Schneider 140' 9" (Devils Lake)
Girls shot put
11th Erica Nelson 36' 9" (Devils Lake)
Boys 3200 meter run
20th Brady Goss 9:58.81 (Devils Lake)
Girls 4x400 meter relay
7th Devils Lake 4:09.87 1) Gabby Tangedal 2) Kiya McLaurin 3) Ramsey Brown 4) Annika McCarthy
Final team placements
Devils Lake: Girls: 18th (2 points)
Jack Williams covers lake region sports and general news for the Devils Lake Journal. Contact him via email at JGWilliams1@gannett.com, or on Twitter @jackgwilliams, or phone at 701-662-2127.