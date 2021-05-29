Notebook: NDHSAA State track and field meet day 2 results

Jack Williams
Devils Lake Journal
All six area teams will be participating in the 2021 NDHSAA State meet this upcoming weekend. Cora Badding, L/E/M (top left), James Tice, Devils Lake (top center), John Fischer, Benson County (top right), Garrett Syverson, Nelson County (bottom left), Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne (bottom center), and Danielle Hagler, North Star (bottom right).

Class B results 

Girls javelin 

6th Meredith Romfo 111' 03" (Langdon/Edmore/Munich) 

Boys shot put 

22nd Evan Ulrich 41' 11" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

Girls triple jump 

6th Cora Badding 34' 05" (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Girls 300 meter hurdles  

1st Kelsie Belquist 44.41 (New Rockford-Sheyenne) State Champion 

2nd Lexis Olson 45.08 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich) State runner-up 

Boys 300 meter hurdles 

7th Garrett Syverson 41.78 (Nelson County)

Girls 3200 meter run 

2nd Keely Arnston 11:34.44 (Benson County) State runner-up

13th Chloe Heinz 12:19.08 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

Girls 100 meter dash 

4th Kelsie Belquist 12.65 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

9th Lexis Olson 13.02 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Girls 400 meter dash

1st Kelsie Belquist 57.33 (New Rockford-Sheyenne) State Champion 

8th Lexis Olson 1:01.78 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich) 

Girls 100 meter hurdles 

9th Rebekah Wells 18.15 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich) 

Girls 200 meter dash 

4th Kelsie Belquist 26.17 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

9th Lexis Olson 26.64 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Girls 800 meter run 

9th Quinn Neppl 2:26.07 (Benson County)

14th Keely Arnston 2:32.27 (Benson County)

Boys 800 meter run 

8th Garrett Syverson 2:03.75 (Nelson County)

21st Macyn Olson 2:12.75 (Benson County) 

22nd Wyatt Hakanson 2:15.82 (Benson County) 

Boys 4x400 meter relay 

12th North Star 3:43.07 1) Garrett Howard  2) Grant Howard 3) Jacob Thompson 4) Hayden Hagler 

Final team placements 

Benson County - Boys: 21st (10 points), Girls: 10th (19 points) 

Langdon/Edmore/Munich: Girls: 8th (27 points) 

New Rockford-Sheyenne: Girls 7th (30 points) 

North Star: Girls: 44th (3 points) 

Nelson County: Boys: 28th (3 points) 

Class A results 

Boys shot put 

14th James Tice 48' 4" (Devils Lake) 

Boys javelin 

15th Colton Schneider 140' 9" (Devils Lake)

Girls shot put 

11th Erica Nelson 36' 9" (Devils Lake)

Boys 3200 meter run 

20th Brady Goss 9:58.81 (Devils Lake) 

Girls 4x400 meter relay 

7th Devils Lake 4:09.87 1) Gabby Tangedal  2) Kiya McLaurin 3) Ramsey Brown 4) Annika McCarthy 

Final team placements 

Devils Lake: Girls: 18th (2 points) 

