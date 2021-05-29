Notebook: NDHSAA State track and field meet day 2 results

Class B results

Girls javelin

6th Meredith Romfo 111' 03" (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Boys shot put

22nd Evan Ulrich 41' 11" (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

Girls triple jump

6th Cora Badding 34' 05" (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Girls 300 meter hurdles

1st Kelsie Belquist 44.41 (New Rockford-Sheyenne) State Champion

2nd Lexis Olson 45.08 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich) State runner-up

Boys 300 meter hurdles

7th Garrett Syverson 41.78 (Nelson County)

Girls 3200 meter run

2nd Keely Arnston 11:34.44 (Benson County) State runner-up

13th Chloe Heinz 12:19.08 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

Girls 100 meter dash

4th Kelsie Belquist 12.65 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

9th Lexis Olson 13.02 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Girls 400 meter dash

1st Kelsie Belquist 57.33 (New Rockford-Sheyenne) State Champion

8th Lexis Olson 1:01.78 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Girls 100 meter hurdles

9th Rebekah Wells 18.15 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Girls 200 meter dash

4th Kelsie Belquist 26.17 (New Rockford-Sheyenne)

9th Lexis Olson 26.64 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

Girls 800 meter run

9th Quinn Neppl 2:26.07 (Benson County)

14th Keely Arnston 2:32.27 (Benson County)

Boys 800 meter run

8th Garrett Syverson 2:03.75 (Nelson County)

21st Macyn Olson 2:12.75 (Benson County)

22nd Wyatt Hakanson 2:15.82 (Benson County)

Boys 4x400 meter relay

12th North Star 3:43.07 1) Garrett Howard 2) Grant Howard 3) Jacob Thompson 4) Hayden Hagler

Final team placements

Benson County - Boys: 21st (10 points), Girls: 10th (19 points)

Langdon/Edmore/Munich: Girls: 8th (27 points)

New Rockford-Sheyenne: Girls 7th (30 points)

North Star: Girls: 44th (3 points)

Nelson County: Boys: 28th (3 points)

Class A results

Boys shot put

14th James Tice 48' 4" (Devils Lake)

Boys javelin

15th Colton Schneider 140' 9" (Devils Lake)

Girls shot put

11th Erica Nelson 36' 9" (Devils Lake)

Boys 3200 meter run

20th Brady Goss 9:58.81 (Devils Lake)

Girls 4x400 meter relay

7th Devils Lake 4:09.87 1) Gabby Tangedal 2) Kiya McLaurin 3) Ramsey Brown 4) Annika McCarthy

Final team placements

Devils Lake: Girls: 18th (2 points)

