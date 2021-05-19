Rodeo to return to Devils Lake this summer in Lake Region Stampede PRCA

Rodeo is making its return to Devils Lake this summer in a big way. Tuesday, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announced a professional rodeo event, the Lake Region Stampede, would be held at Peterson Arean from June 11-12.

The event will be hosted by Bailey Pro Rodeo, a stock contractor based out of Karlsruhe, North Dakota, and will feature competitors from the PRCA North Dakota and South Dakota Badlands circuit starting at 6 p.m. both nights. Competitors from the Women's Professional Rodeo Association will also be competing in breakaway roping and barrel racing.

The Lake Region Stampede snaps a long rodeo drought in Devils Lake as the city used to play host to the Rough Riders Association Finals. After professional rodeo left Devils Lake, an amateur event was held at Burdick Arena before that ended up fading away. Bailey Pro Rodeo owner Shane Gunderson said in a press release that Bailey Pro Rodeo has been itching to get back to Devils Lake and is excited to make its return.

"This place has a huge rodeo history," Gunderson said. "The crowds used to be huge and crowd during the Roughrider (Rodeo Association) Finals. This should be good."

On Wednesday, PRCA announced that WIll Rasmussen, a three-time PRCA announcer of the year nominee would be announcing the Lake Region Stampede. Outside of professional riding, the event will feature special guest appearances, fan giveaways, prizes, mutton busting, and an exciting atmosphere.

There will also be live entertainment following the rodeo events both nights. Friday night, the Mud Butte Band will be performing on the Coors Light Stage. Saturday, the Copperhead Creek band will be closing out the event. Tickets can be bought in advance at Xtreme Signes & Graphix at 401 6th St SE. Adult tickets are priced at $18 and kids tickets are $8. At the gate, adults are $20 and kids are $20. The Lake Region Stampede PRCA Facebook page will be providing updates as the event nears.

Jack Williams covers lake region sports and general news for the Devils Lake Journal. Contact him via email at JGWilliams1@gannett.com, or on Twitter @jackgwilliams, or phone at 701-662-2127.