Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week: Cora Badding, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

With another week in preps sports coming to a close, more and more athletes continued to put on standout performances around the lake region. Following her first-place finish in the triple jump at the Mariya Tate Memorial on May 1, Langdon/Edmore/Munich freshman Cora Badding has been named Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week for the week of April 25.

In a busy meet, seeing more than 30 teams take the track, field, and various pits around Rugby High School, Badding would highlight the girls' triple jump event with a first-place distance of 35' 1.75" to not only setting a personal record in the event but qualifying her for the state meet later this month. The jump also made history at the program level as it would break a 16-year record.

Badding would also take second in the long jump event with a distance of 16' 5.25", which was another personal best. It's been a strong return for Badding back to the track and pit as she has she's recorded three other personal best finishes this season next to her jumping events in the 200 meter, 400 meter, and 800-meter events.

Congratulations to Badding. The Devils Lake Journal hosts its Player of the week contest on a weekly basis. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on that athlete's performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted Sunday through Monday and finalist voting starts Tuesday and ends Wednesday. The winner is announced Wednesday at noon. At least four names must be submitted in order to activate a finalist vote.

The following programs can be nominated for DLJ PotW: Devils Lake, Benson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, Nelson County, North Star, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, New Rockford-Sheyenne, and Midkota baseball. Follow along on Facebook and on Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.

If you have any questions or comments about the Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week contest, contact Jack Williams at JGWilliams1@gannett.com.