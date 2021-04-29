3 Lake Region Shooting Sports Association shooters qualify for Junior Olympic National Rifle Championships

Rick Jorgenson

Lake Region Shooting Sports Association

In 2020, Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the USA Shooting Junior Olympic National Championships. Earning the invitation to compete in these Junior Olympic National Championships, which have been held annually in the Olympic Training Center, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the annual goal of the best young rifle and pistol shooters in our nation.

The 2021 North Dakota Junior Olympic rifle selection matches held at the Minot Rifle and Pistol Club range offer young shooters from across the state a singular opportunity to earn invitations to compete in these Junior Olympic National Championships.

These National Championship matches will be held from May 13-16 this year. The location will be at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, MI. There are few things that mean more to youth across America who participate in the shooting sports than the opportunity to compete in the National Junior Olympic Shooting Championships (NJOSC). So, these are very important and tough matches for these young people, because they offer the only route to earn an opportunity to compete in the Junior Olympic Nationals. They either shoot a qualifying score during these matches or they simply cannot compete at the Nationals.

Jacob Vaagen, Hannah Vaagen, Lauren Stiven, Nate Steinhaus, Cassandra Christensen, Madison Hettwer and Casia Steinhaus, all of whom are junior members of the Lake Region Shooting Sports Association, traveled to Minot to fire the matches. When the firing was complete, Jacob, 18, had earned two medals, a Silver in Men’s Smallbore Rifle and a Bronze in Men’s Air Rifle. Hannah, 17, finished with a Bronze medal for her performance in Women’s Air Rifle.

Casia Steinhaus, age 15, in her third experience with this annual qualification match, competed in both air rifle and smallbore rifle. She fired a Gold Medal winning score of 576 out of 600, with her air rifle. She then followed with a Gold Medal winning score of 562 with her smallbore rifle. Casia has earned an invitation to compete in both of these events at the national matches.

USA Shooting has now reviewed all of the scores fired by juniors across the United States, and based on how their scores compare to the others in their age groups across the nation, USA Shooting has extended invitations to Nate Steinhaus and Lauren Stiven to compete in the air rifle matches at these national championships as well.

Casia, Nate and Lauren have been training for years in order to earn these invitations to compete shoulder to shoulder with the best junior air rifle and smallbore rifle shooters in the nation. We wish Casia, Nate and Lauren all the best. The complete match scores from the North Dakota Junior Olympic Championship matches are available at Orion Results: http://www.orionresults.com/lrssand