Devils Lake Journal Player of a Week: Caleb Schneider, Devils Lake

Lake region, you have voted! Receiving 60 percent of the overall vote and over 1,100 individual votes, Devils Lake junior pitcher Caleb Schneider has been named Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week for the week of April 18.

In back-to-back weeks, the junior has been lockdown on the mound for the Firebirds, picking up another complete finish against Wahpeton. In a 6-2 victory over the Huskies, Schenider would strike out 10 batters, only allowing two runs over the course of six and a half innings. In addition to his play on the mound, he would record one hit and score twice for the Firebirds.

Schneider has played a major key in the Firebirds' success early on in the season, helping Devils Lake to wins over Bismarck, Valley City, and Wahpeton alongside a close finish to Shanley. The pitcher continues to be one of the heavyweights the Firebirds young core builds off of to progress their own growth and success.

Congratulations to Schneider and finalists John Fischer (Benson County), Tommy Nikolaisen (North Star), and Savanna LeBrun (Devils Lake).

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its Player of the week contest on a weekly basis. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on that athlete's performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted Sunday through Monday and finalist voting starts Tuesday and ends Wednesday. The winner is announced Wednesday at noon.

The following programs can be nominated for DLJ PotW: Devils Lake, Benson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, Nelson County, North Star, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, New Rockford-Sheyenne, and Midkota baseball. Follow along on Facebook and on Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.

If you have any questions or comments about the Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week contest, contact Jack Williams at JGWilliams1@gannett.com.