Lake region area HS athletes selected for Shrine Bowl, Lions All-Star series

While the fall and winter sports seasons have come to a close, athletes around North Dakota are being rewarded for their performances on the gridiron and hardwood.

On April 17, the North Dakota Shrine Bowl, the state's high school all-star football game, announced its rosters for the 11-man and 9-man games, which will be played on June 19 at West Fargo High School. Eight lake region area athletes were named to Shrine Bowl rosters, with four being named to the 11-man East roster and four named to the 9-man East roster.

Three days later on April 20, the North Dakota High School Coaches Association would announce its six rosters for the 2021 Lions All-Star series, which will host two games, one July 12 at Bismarck Legacy High School and one on July 13 at West Fargo High School. Six area athletes were named to three rosters, three to Class B boys, one to Class B girls, and two to Class A girls.

Shrine Bowl 11-man East roster

James Tice (OL), Devils Lake

Devils Lake head coach Todd Lambrecht in his first season wanted to instill a defensive mindset in his team, and senior offensive lineman James Tice lead that charge. His efforts on the front line would see a young Firebirds squad throw together, a pair of wins over Wahpeton, Valley City, and a near-upset of Kindred, to edge Devils Lake into Class AA state playoffs.

Alex Cluchie (G/DE), Langdon/Edmore/Munich

While Langdon/Edmore/Munich has stood out in the state for its offense, senior guard/defensive end Alex Cluchie has been a part of the Cardinals' defensive system that has been a steady hand for their offensive. The senior's defensive impact has balanced out L/E/M's overall game, powering them to 3-straight NDHSAA Class A state championships. He will be playing football at Mayville State this fall.

Simon Romfo (QB) and Grant Romfo (RB), Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The Cardinals' power duo of senior quarterback Simon Romfo and senior running back Grant Romfo will close out their storied career as Cardinals in the Shrine Bowl. This season, the duo ran wild, going a perfect 13-0, racking up more than 40 points in almost every game, and winning a third straight Class A state title. Simon would go on to win the Class A Senior Athlete of the Year award as well. The lethal combination of speed and strength has made the pair look almost unstoppable. Simon will be playing college football at North Dakota and Grant will be playing at North Dakota State in the fall.

Shrine Bowl 9-man East roster

John Fischer (WR), Benson County

It may have not been the most ideal season for the Wildcats, but senior wide receiver John Fischer was a high point for Benson County that kept its offense pumping. The senior's combination of speed and strength made him hard to stop once he found openings.

Hayden Hagler (TE/DE), North Star

North Star senior tight end/defensive end Hayden Hagler played a major role in seniority this season with the Bearcats, guiding a large younger core in his final year. Bringing a balanced attack to the field for the Bearcats, Hagler's efforts came up huge on both sides of the ball for North Star. Hagler will be playing football at Concordia College in the fall.

Hunter Johnson (OL/DL), New Rockford-Sheyenne

Having a handful of veteran players out due to injury, senior offensive/defensive lineman Hunter Johnson was a constant for the Rockets upfront. His efforts on the front line would allow the Rockets to remain close throughout a handful of their games this season and more movement in the backfield, allowing NR-S' quarterback to shine. Johnson will play football at the University of Jamestown this fall.

Johnny Grann (QB), New Rockford-Sheyenne

Throughout the season, the Rockets found a ton of their success on offense off the arm and running game of senior quarterback Johnny Grann. Being one of the healthy veterans on the team, Grann's abilities to score on his own and locate his teammates in the endzone gave NR-S a fighting chance through every game this season. Grann will play football at the University of Jamestown this fall.

Lions All-Star Class B boys roster

JaeShaun Shaw (G), Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Standing out as one of the fastest players on the court, senior guard JaeShaun Shaw leaned heavily on his speed, making him the top scorer for the Indians this season. His quickness also came in handy on the defensive end as Shaw would find plenty on conversions this season off of turnovers. Shaw's speed fell into place of Four Winds' traditional fast-paced play as the Indians would take fourth place in state and finish with a record of 23-3. He would also pass the 1,000 career point marker in the Class B State Tournament.

Bronson Walter (C), Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Not too many players around the state had an answer for the Indians 6-foot-10-inch center senior Bronson Walter, who only found ways to improve his game as the season went on. A staple in the paint for Four Winds, Walter was lockdown from close for the Indians this season, picking up blocks and easy buckets as the Indians worked off of him. Walter would give the Indians a special edge, propelling them into the 2021 NDHSAA Class B state tournament where they would take fourth place. He would also pass the 1,000 career point milestone in the District 7 tournament. Walter will be playing basketball at Lake Region State in the fall.

Evan Ulrich (C), New Rockford-Sheyenne (Alternate)

While senior center Evan Ulrich will be an alternate in the Lions All-Star series, he has stood out as one of the top five players in Region 4 this season. Standing at 6-foot-7-inches, Ulrich has been an easy target to feed into under the net for the Rockets this season and has proven he can hit from inside the paint, on the line, and on the arc. His balanced attack played a major role in the Rockets' birth in the District 7 championship game. Ulrich will be playing basketball at the University of Jamestown in the fall.

Lions All-Star Class B girls roster

Kaylee Lowery (F), Langdon/Edmore/Munich

In what was a roller coaster of a season for the Cardinals, senior forward Kaylee Lowery was a steady hand on offense for the Cardinals. Her abilities on and off the court would allow L/E/M to hold down a top 10 status throughout the season and see them come back to punch their ticket to the 2021 NDHSAA Class B girls state tournament. Lowery would also be named the Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year.

Lions All-Star Class A girls roster

Jailyn Martinson (F), Devils Lake

Acting as a spark plug for the Firebirds this season, senior forward Jailyn Martinson's efforts game in and game out came in clutch for Devils Lake. Most games saw the senior light the fuse for Devils Lake early, seeing her teammates already in full form by the time opponents had keyed into her. In the Firebirds state quarterfinals game against Bismarck Century, Martinson would erupt for 21 points in the second half to give Devils Lake a fighting chance. Martinson will be playing basketball at the University of Jamestown in the fall.

Ramsey Brown (F), Devils Lake

A player who picked up momentum for the Firebirds as the season went on, senior forward Ramsey Brown would elevate her game when it counted the most for Devils Lake. Her postseason presence would help Devils Lake punch its ticket to the Class A state tournament, seeing her pick up her 1,000th career point along the way. Brown and Martinson would prove to be key weapons for the Firebirds deeper into the season, seeing both forwards locking down on offense and defense. Brown will be playing basketball at Lake Region State in the fall.

Jack Williams covers Lake Region sports and general news for the Devils Lake Journal. Contact him via email at JGWilliams1@gannett.com, or on Twitter @jackgwilliams, or phone at 701-662-2127.