Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week: Kelsie Belquist, New Rockford-Sheyenne

The votes are in and by one vote, New Rockford-Sheyenne freshman Kelsie Belquist has been named Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week for the week of April 4. Belquist has been on a stand-out on the track this season, adding two state qualifications to her resume in the triple jump and 400 meter at the Hazen Early Bird Invite on April 6.

Belquist would place first in both the triple jump and 400-meter events, finishing with a distance of 35' 10" in the triple jump and a time of 60.94 in the 400-meter event. She would also place first in 200-meter event with a time of 27.04.

Belquist has gotten off to a red-hot start for the Rockets this season, breaking a 28-year record in the 400-meter event at the CNDC Indoor meet with a time of 60.33 for first place. She would also take first in the triple jump event and the 4x400 event.

Congratulations to Belquist and finalists Caleb Schneider (Devils Lake), Grant Romfo (Langdon/Edmore/Munich), and Erica Nelson (Devils Lake).

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its Player of the week contest on a weekly basis. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on that athlete's performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted Sunday through Monday and finalist voting starts Tuesday and ends Wednesday. The winner is announced Wednesday at noon.

The following programs can be nominated for DLJ PotW: Devils Lake, Benson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, Nelson County, North Star, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, New Rockford-Sheyenne, and Midkota baseball. Follow along on Facebook and on Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.

If you have any questions or comments about the Devils Lake Journal Player of the Week contest, contact Jack Williams at JGWilliams1@gannett.com.