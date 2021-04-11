Preps roundup: April 10
Baseball
Bismarck - 17
Devils Lake - 5
Devils Lake - 9
Bismarck - 3
Track and Field
LAEM Track Meet 04/10/21
High jump:
1st Sarah Nelson-LAEM-4’9
2nd Ramsey Brown-Devils Lake-4’7
4th Katelyn Mclaurin-Devils Lake-4’3
5th Claire Chaput-LAEM-3’11
Long Jump:
1st Cora Badding-LAEM-15’10”
2nd Marlee Hetletvet-LAEM-14’6”
3rd Jalynn Swanson-LAEM-14’2”
4th Claire Chaput-LAEM-13’10
5th Meredith Romfo-LAEM-13’6.5”
6th Kaylee Knatterud-Benson County-13’4”
7th Mckenna Schneider-LAEM-13’3”
8th Keelie McCloud-Devils Lake-12’9 3⁄4”
10th Ramsey Brown-Devils Lake-12’8 3⁄4
12th Katelynn Mclauden-Devils Lake-11’11”
14th Tallia Johnston-LAEM-10’11 1⁄2”
Triple Jump:
1st Cora Badding-LAEM-31’11”
2nd Jalynn Swanson-LAEM-30’9”
3rd Ketelynn Mclaurin-Devils Lake-28’4” 4"
5th Ella Fossen-Benson County-27’6”
7th Katrina Nelson-Benson County-26’0”
Javelin:
1st Erica Nelson-Devils Lake-108’2”
2nd Meredith Romfo-LAEM-95’6”
3rd Larissa Klitzke-Devils Lake-80’6”
4th Bethany O’Toole-DVE-70’4”
5th Kiya Mclaurin-Devils Lake-66’0”
6th Gwyneth Burell-DVE-57’5”
7tH Alaina Anderson-Devils Lake-53’4”
8th Isabelle Sundby-Benson County-50’11”
9th Keira Kitzmann-Benson County-44’8”
Discus:
1st Erica Nelson-Devils Lake-108’6”
2nd Heather Okeson-LAEM-107’10”
3rd Larissa Klitzke-Devils Lake-95’11
4th Bethany O’Toole-DVE-86’5”
5th Isabelle Sundby-71’11
6th Alaina Anderson-Devils Lake-59’
7th Mykel Anderson-LAEM-58’8”
8th Gwyneth Burnell-DVE-52’8”
Shot Put:
1st Larissa Klitzke-Devils Lake-32’9”
2nd Mykel Anderson-LAEM-30’1”
2nd Erica Nelson-Devils Lake-30’1”
4th Bethany O’Toole-29’4”
5th Alaina Anderson-Devils Lake-26’1”
Pole vault:
1st Alexa Schneider-LAEM-8’0
2nd Sarah Nelson-LAEM-7’0
3rd Ella Fossen-Benson County-6’0 4th Lexi Bata-LAEM-5’0
4th Mckenzie Regner 5’0
6th Gwyneth Burell-DVE-5’0
7th Kiera Kitzman-Benson County-NH
Girl’s Running Events:
300 Meter Hurdles:
1st Rebeka Wells-LAEM-55.87
3rd Sarah Nelson-LAEM-59.61
4th Payton Hall-LAEM 1.00.48
5th Lexi Bata-LAEM-1:01.84
100 Meter Dash:
1st Lexis Olson-LAEM-13.14
2nd Annika McCarthy-Devils Lake-13.34
3rd Gabby Tangedal-Devils Lake-13.74
5th Meredith Romfo-LAEM-14.11
7th Bella Tangedal-Devils Lake-14.18
8th Mckenna Schneider-LAEM-14.27
9th Isabelle Cole-Grafton-13.96
10th Cabryn Fritel-Devils Lake-14.34
11th Kaylee Knaterud-Benson County-14.61
12th Keelie McCloud-Devils Lake-14.81
13th Ella Fossen-Benson County-14.87
14th Drew Rostvet-LAEM-15.05
16th Isabelle Olson-LAEM-15.24
17th Tallia Johnston-LAEM-15.30
22nd Kenadee Cluchie-LAEM-16.27
24th Breanna Henderson-LAEM-16.87
800 Meter Relay:
1st Sarah Nelson, Jalynn Swanson, Meredith Romfo, Cora Badding-LAEM-2:04.37
2nd Izzy Olson, Drew Rostvet, Rebekah Wells, Payton Hal-LAEM-2:05.87
1600 Meter Run:
1st Keely Arnston-Benson County-5:35.00
2nd Kayla Britsch-Devils Lake-5:59.31
9th Anna Shock-Devils Lake-6:20.96
10th Kate Sillers-LAEM-6:53.97
11th-Mikela Olson-LAEM-7:32.18
12th Christine Joyner-LAEM-8:22.06
400 Meter Relay:
1st Rebekah Wells, Marlee Hetletvet, Lexis Olson, Mckenna Schneider-LAEM-56.08
3rd Claire Chaput, Drew Rostvet, Tallia Johnston, Payton Hall-LAEM-59.74
400 Meter Dash:
1st Annika McCarthy-Devils Lake-1:05.87
2nd Kiya McLaurin-Devils Lake-1:06.08
3rd Bella Tangedal-Devils Lake-1:11.00
4th Gabby Tangedal-Devils Lake-1:12.11
6th Mckenzie Regner-LAEM-1:20.02
7th Hallie Fritel-Devils Lake-1:36.65
8th Breanna Henderson-LAEM-1:38.37
100 Meter Hurdles:
1st Rebekah Wells-LAEM-18.34
2nd Marlee Hetletvet-LAEM-19.96
3rd Isabelle Cole-20.02
4th Saveah Hale-Mizera-21.64
800 Meter Run:
1st Kayla Britsch-Devils Lake-2:39.94
3rd Cora Badding-LAEM-2:45.65
5th Hallie Fritel-Devils Lake-2:51.72
6th Anna Schock-Devils Lake-2:53.31
12th Kate Sillers-LAEM-3:08.41
13th Mikela Olson-LAEM-3:24.81
14th Christine Joyner-LAEM-3:36.91
200 Meter Dash:
1st Annika McCarthy-Devils Lake-27.37
2nd Lexis Olon-LAEM-28.05
3rd Cabryn Fritel-Devils Lake-28.9
4th Gabby Tangedal-Devils Lake-29.30
5th Isabelle Olson-LAEM-29.46
6th Alexis Tompkins-29.87
8th Marlee Hetletvet-LAEM-30.24
10th Mckenna Schneider-LAEM-31.37
11th Claire Chaput-LAEM-31.49
12th Keelie McCloud-Devils Lake-31.52
13th Bella Tangedal-Devils Lake-31.58
14th Tallia Johnston-LAEM-32.12
17th Kenadee Cluchie-LAEM-33.26
18th Payton Hall-LAEM-33.36
23rd Breanna Henderson-LAEM-35.68
3200 Meter Run:
1st Keely Arnston-Benson County-12:16.19
2nd Kinsey Arnston-Benson County-13:58.72
Boy’s Field Events:
High Jump:
1st Charlie Kittelson-DVE-4’5
2nd Paxton Neppl-Benson County-4’3
Long Jump:
1st Brett Mertens-Devils Lake-17’8.5”
2nd Cody Amble-LAEM-16’11”
3rd Tanner McDonald-LAEM-16’7 1⁄2”
4th Cole Wentz-Benson County-16’1 1⁄4”
5th Logan Fossen-Benson County-15’10 3⁄4”
6th Keenan Kalhagen-LAEM-14’4 3⁄4”
7th Amadou Jallow-Devils Lake-13’2 3⁄4”
8th Evan Hall-LAEM-12’9 3⁄4”
Triple Jump:
1st Tyler Goss-Devils Lake-35’11 1⁄2”
2nd Sam Enget-Devils Lake-34’5”
3rd Logan Fossen-Benson County-33’3 3⁄4”
4th Landon Kurtz-Devils Lake-29’5 3⁄4”
Javelin:
1st Colton Schneider-Devils Lake-131’2”
2nd Mason Haugland-Devils Lake-130’2”
3rd John Fisher-Benson County-127’9”
4th Ben Girodat-LAEM-118’0”
5th Macyn Olson-Benson County-117’4”
6th Jacob Shomento-Devils Lake-111’3”
7th Sarn Enget-Devils Lake-109’0”
8th Aidan Hill-DVE-105’10”
10th Ryan Boesl-LAEM-98’
12th Skylar Finch-LAEM-90’8”
13th Grant Vold-DVE-78’6”
Discus:
1st Aidan Hill-DVE-112’3”
2nd Ben Girodat-LAEM-110’2”
3rd Cooper Hill-Grafton-74’10”
4th Ethan Okeson-LAEM-73’6”
6th Ryon Baesl-LAEM-65’10”
Shot Put:
1st Aidan Hill-DVE-35’6 1⁄2”
2nd Ben Girodat-LAEM-34’5 1⁄2”
3rd Skyler Fincher-LAEM-34’2”
4th Ryon Boesl-LAEM-33’5”
5th Zack Rostvet-LAEM-30’5”
6th Ethan Okeson-LAEM-29’6”
Pole vault:
1st John Fischer-Benson County-12’6
2nd Tucker Regner-LAEM-10’0
3rd Grant Engebretson-Benson County-7’0
4th Andrew Myrdal-DVE-7’0
4th Grant Vold-DVE-7’0
6th Charlie Kittelson-DVE-6’0
7th Holdyn Jacobson-Benson County-5’0
8th Rylan Sundby-Benson County-5’0
Boy’s Running Events:
300 Meter Hurdles:
1st Mason Haugland-Devils Lake-47.49
2nd Tucker Regner-LAEM-48.52
3rd Andrew Myrdal-DVE-56.95
4th Charlie Kittleson-DVE-1:05
100 Meter Dash:
2nd Colton Schneider-Devils Lake-12.02
3rd Logan Fossen-Benson County-12.18
4th Zack Rostvet-LAEM-12.26
6th Cody Amble-LAEM-12.74
7th Tucker Regner-LAEM-12.80
8th Landon Kurtz-Devils Lake-12.92
10th Tanner McDonald-LAEM-13.24
11th Miles Fincher-LAEM-13.43
14th Sam Enget-Devils Lake-14.02
15th Keenan Kalhagen-LAEM-14.14
16th Evan Hall-LAEM-14.14
17th Reed Scherr-LAEM-14.24
19th Rylan Sundby-Benson County-15.00
20th Jordan Labine-DVE-15.20
21st Grant Engebret-Benson County-15.33
800 Meter Relay:
1st John Fischer, Cole Wentz, Logan Fossen, Macyn Olson-Benson County-1:48.20
2nd Devils Lake-1:49.81
3rd Skyler Fincher, Zack Rostvet, Tucker Regner, Keenan Kalhagen-LAEM-1:50.74
1600 Meter Run:
1st Brady Goss-Devils Lake-4:47.75
2nd Tyler Goss-Devils Lake-5:01.97
4th Brock Freer-LAEM-5:21.15
5th Mason Christianson-LAEM-5:25.96
7th Malichi Dosch-Benson County-5:46.84
8th Malcom Stubbe-Devils Lake-6:20.74
9th Kartheek Chapara-LAEM-6:20.34
10th Collin Lee-Devils Lake-6:25.00
400 Meter Relay:
2nd LAEM-52.62
3rd Paxton Neppl, Holdyn Jacobson, Rylan Sundby, Grant Engebretson-Benson County-59.14
400 Meter Dash:
2nd Macyn Olson-Benson County-59.52
3rd Jacob Vaagen-Devils Lake-1:00.48
4th Shaiden Thomas-Grafton-1:00.93
5th Cole Wentz-Benson County-1:02.38
110 Meter Hurdles:
1st Brady Goss-Devils Lake-21.21
3rd Andrew Myrdal-DVE-24.62
4th Charlie Kittleson-DVE-25.58
800 Meter Run:
1st Macyn Olson-Benson County-2:17.59
3rd Brock Freer-LAEM-2:29.75
4th Malcom Stubbe-Devils Lake-2:37.84 5
5th Collin Lee-Devils Lake-2:42.47
7th Paxton Neppl-Benson County-2:54.62
8th Kartheek Chapara-LAEM-2:57.56
200 Meter Dash:
2nd John Fischer-Benson County-25.11
3rd Jacob Vaagen-Devils Lake-25.74
4th Zack Rostvet-LAEM-26.68
5th Cody Amble-LAEM-26.77
7th Miles Fincher-LAEM-27.25
8th Sam Enget-Devils Lake-27.62
9th Cole Wentz-Benson County-27.71
10th Evan Hall-LAEM-28.71
11th Tanner McDonal-LAEM-29.08
12th Skyler Fincher-LAEM-29.20
13th Landon Kurtz-Devils Lake-30.02
14th Reed Scherr-LAEM-30.05
15th Keenan Kalhagen-LAEM-32.37
17th Jordan Labine-DVE-34.92
18th Andrew Myrdal-DVE-35.11
3200 Meter Run:
1st Brady Goss-Devils Lake-10:35.66
2nd Tyler Goss-Devils Lake-10:56.44
3rd Mason Christianson-LAEM-11:48.31
4th Malachi Dosch-Benson County-13:09.62
5th Edward Freer-LAEM-14:19.78
1600 Meter Relay:
1st Devils Lake-4:18.97
2nd Benson County-4:56.18