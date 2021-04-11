Preps roundup: April 10

Staff Report
Devils Lake Journal
Baseball

Bismarck - 17

Devils Lake - 5

Devils Lake - 9

Bismarck - 3

Track and Field 

LAEM Track Meet 04/10/21

High jump:

1st Sarah Nelson-LAEM-4’9

2nd Ramsey Brown-Devils Lake-4’7

4th Katelyn Mclaurin-Devils Lake-4’3 

5th Claire Chaput-LAEM-3’11

Long Jump:

1st Cora Badding-LAEM-15’10”

2nd Marlee Hetletvet-LAEM-14’6”

3rd Jalynn Swanson-LAEM-14’2”

4th Claire Chaput-LAEM-13’10

5th Meredith Romfo-LAEM-13’6.5”

6th Kaylee Knatterud-Benson County-13’4” 

7th Mckenna Schneider-LAEM-13’3”

8th Keelie McCloud-Devils Lake-12’9 3⁄4”

10th Ramsey Brown-Devils Lake-12’8 3⁄4

12th Katelynn Mclauden-Devils Lake-11’11” 

14th Tallia Johnston-LAEM-10’11 1⁄2”

Triple Jump:

1st Cora Badding-LAEM-31’11”

2nd Jalynn Swanson-LAEM-30’9”

3rd Ketelynn Mclaurin-Devils Lake-28’4” 4"

5th Ella Fossen-Benson County-27’6”

7th Katrina Nelson-Benson County-26’0”

Javelin:

1st Erica Nelson-Devils Lake-108’2”

 2nd Meredith Romfo-LAEM-95’6” 

3rd Larissa Klitzke-Devils Lake-80’6” 

4th Bethany O’Toole-DVE-70’4”

5th Kiya Mclaurin-Devils Lake-66’0”

6th Gwyneth Burell-DVE-57’5”

7tH Alaina Anderson-Devils Lake-53’4”

8th Isabelle Sundby-Benson County-50’11”

 9th Keira Kitzmann-Benson County-44’8”

Discus:

1st Erica Nelson-Devils Lake-108’6”

 2nd Heather Okeson-LAEM-107’10” 

3rd Larissa Klitzke-Devils Lake-95’11

4th Bethany O’Toole-DVE-86’5”

5th Isabelle Sundby-71’11

6th Alaina Anderson-Devils Lake-59’ 

7th Mykel Anderson-LAEM-58’8” 

8th Gwyneth Burnell-DVE-52’8”

Shot Put:

1st Larissa Klitzke-Devils Lake-32’9” 

2nd Mykel Anderson-LAEM-30’1” 

2nd Erica Nelson-Devils Lake-30’1” 

4th Bethany O’Toole-29’4”

5th Alaina Anderson-Devils Lake-26’1”

Pole vault:

1st Alexa Schneider-LAEM-8’0

2nd Sarah Nelson-LAEM-7’0

3rd Ella Fossen-Benson County-6’0 4th Lexi Bata-LAEM-5’0

4th Mckenzie Regner 5’0

6th Gwyneth Burell-DVE-5’0

7th Kiera Kitzman-Benson County-NH

Girl’s Running Events:

300 Meter Hurdles:

1st Rebeka Wells-LAEM-55.87

3rd Sarah Nelson-LAEM-59.61

4th Payton Hall-LAEM 1.00.48

5th Lexi Bata-LAEM-1:01.84

100 Meter Dash:

1st Lexis Olson-LAEM-13.14

2nd Annika McCarthy-Devils Lake-13.34

3rd Gabby Tangedal-Devils Lake-13.74

5th Meredith Romfo-LAEM-14.11

7th Bella Tangedal-Devils Lake-14.18

8th Mckenna Schneider-LAEM-14.27

9th Isabelle Cole-Grafton-13.96

10th Cabryn Fritel-Devils Lake-14.34

11th Kaylee Knaterud-Benson County-14.61

12th Keelie McCloud-Devils Lake-14.81

13th Ella Fossen-Benson County-14.87

14th Drew Rostvet-LAEM-15.05

16th Isabelle Olson-LAEM-15.24

17th Tallia Johnston-LAEM-15.30

22nd Kenadee Cluchie-LAEM-16.27

24th Breanna Henderson-LAEM-16.87

800 Meter Relay:

1st Sarah Nelson, Jalynn Swanson, Meredith Romfo, Cora Badding-LAEM-2:04.37

2nd Izzy Olson, Drew Rostvet, Rebekah Wells, Payton Hal-LAEM-2:05.87

1600 Meter Run:

1st Keely Arnston-Benson County-5:35.00

2nd Kayla Britsch-Devils Lake-5:59.31

 9th Anna Shock-Devils Lake-6:20.96

10th Kate Sillers-LAEM-6:53.97

11th-Mikela Olson-LAEM-7:32.18

12th Christine Joyner-LAEM-8:22.06

400 Meter Relay:

1st Rebekah Wells, Marlee Hetletvet, Lexis Olson, Mckenna Schneider-LAEM-56.08 

3rd Claire Chaput, Drew Rostvet, Tallia Johnston, Payton Hall-LAEM-59.74

400 Meter Dash:

1st Annika McCarthy-Devils Lake-1:05.87

2nd Kiya McLaurin-Devils Lake-1:06.08

3rd Bella Tangedal-Devils Lake-1:11.00

4th Gabby Tangedal-Devils Lake-1:12.11 

6th Mckenzie Regner-LAEM-1:20.02

7th Hallie Fritel-Devils Lake-1:36.65

8th Breanna Henderson-LAEM-1:38.37

100 Meter Hurdles:

1st Rebekah Wells-LAEM-18.34

2nd Marlee Hetletvet-LAEM-19.96

3rd Isabelle Cole-20.02

4th Saveah Hale-Mizera-21.64

800 Meter Run:

1st Kayla Britsch-Devils Lake-2:39.94

3rd Cora Badding-LAEM-2:45.65    

5th Hallie Fritel-Devils Lake-2:51.72

6th Anna Schock-Devils Lake-2:53.31

12th Kate Sillers-LAEM-3:08.41

13th Mikela Olson-LAEM-3:24.81

14th Christine Joyner-LAEM-3:36.91

200 Meter Dash:

1st Annika McCarthy-Devils Lake-27.37

2nd Lexis Olon-LAEM-28.05

3rd Cabryn Fritel-Devils Lake-28.9

4th Gabby Tangedal-Devils Lake-29.30

5th Isabelle Olson-LAEM-29.46

6th Alexis Tompkins-29.87

8th Marlee Hetletvet-LAEM-30.24

10th Mckenna Schneider-LAEM-31.37

11th Claire Chaput-LAEM-31.49

12th Keelie McCloud-Devils Lake-31.52

13th Bella Tangedal-Devils Lake-31.58

14th Tallia Johnston-LAEM-32.12

17th Kenadee Cluchie-LAEM-33.26

18th Payton Hall-LAEM-33.36

23rd Breanna Henderson-LAEM-35.68

3200 Meter Run:

1st Keely Arnston-Benson County-12:16.19

2nd Kinsey Arnston-Benson County-13:58.72

Boy’s Field Events:

High Jump:

1st Charlie Kittelson-DVE-4’5

2nd Paxton Neppl-Benson County-4’3

Long Jump:

1st Brett Mertens-Devils Lake-17’8.5”

2nd Cody Amble-LAEM-16’11”

3rd Tanner McDonald-LAEM-16’7 1⁄2”

4th Cole Wentz-Benson County-16’1 1⁄4”

5th Logan Fossen-Benson County-15’10 3⁄4” 

6th Keenan Kalhagen-LAEM-14’4 3⁄4”

7th Amadou Jallow-Devils Lake-13’2 3⁄4” 

8th Evan Hall-LAEM-12’9 3⁄4”

Triple Jump:

1st Tyler Goss-Devils Lake-35’11 1⁄2”

2nd Sam Enget-Devils Lake-34’5”

3rd Logan Fossen-Benson County-33’3 3⁄4” 

4th Landon Kurtz-Devils Lake-29’5 3⁄4”

Javelin:

1st Colton Schneider-Devils Lake-131’2” 

2nd Mason Haugland-Devils Lake-130’2” 

3rd John Fisher-Benson County-127’9”

4th Ben Girodat-LAEM-118’0”

5th Macyn Olson-Benson County-117’4” 

6th Jacob Shomento-Devils Lake-111’3”

 7th Sarn Enget-Devils Lake-109’0”

8th Aidan Hill-DVE-105’10”

10th Ryan Boesl-LAEM-98’

12th Skylar Finch-LAEM-90’8”

13th Grant Vold-DVE-78’6”

Discus:

1st Aidan Hill-DVE-112’3”

2nd Ben Girodat-LAEM-110’2”

3rd Cooper Hill-Grafton-74’10”

4th Ethan Okeson-LAEM-73’6”

6th Ryon Baesl-LAEM-65’10”

Shot Put:

1st Aidan Hill-DVE-35’6 1⁄2”

2nd Ben Girodat-LAEM-34’5 1⁄2”

3rd Skyler Fincher-LAEM-34’2”

4th Ryon Boesl-LAEM-33’5”

5th Zack Rostvet-LAEM-30’5”

6th Ethan Okeson-LAEM-29’6”

Pole vault:

1st John Fischer-Benson County-12’6

2nd Tucker Regner-LAEM-10’0

3rd Grant Engebretson-Benson County-7’0

 4th Andrew Myrdal-DVE-7’0

4th Grant Vold-DVE-7’0

6th Charlie Kittelson-DVE-6’0

7th Holdyn Jacobson-Benson County-5’0 

8th Rylan Sundby-Benson County-5’0

Boy’s Running Events:

300 Meter Hurdles:

1st Mason Haugland-Devils Lake-47.49

2nd Tucker Regner-LAEM-48.52

3rd Andrew Myrdal-DVE-56.95

4th Charlie Kittleson-DVE-1:05

100 Meter Dash:

2nd Colton Schneider-Devils Lake-12.02

3rd Logan Fossen-Benson County-12.18

4th Zack Rostvet-LAEM-12.26

6th Cody Amble-LAEM-12.74

7th Tucker Regner-LAEM-12.80

8th Landon Kurtz-Devils Lake-12.92

10th Tanner McDonald-LAEM-13.24

11th Miles Fincher-LAEM-13.43

14th Sam Enget-Devils Lake-14.02

15th Keenan Kalhagen-LAEM-14.14

16th Evan Hall-LAEM-14.14

17th Reed Scherr-LAEM-14.24

19th Rylan Sundby-Benson County-15.00

20th Jordan Labine-DVE-15.20

21st Grant Engebret-Benson County-15.33

800 Meter Relay:

1st John Fischer, Cole Wentz, Logan Fossen, Macyn Olson-Benson County-1:48.20

2nd Devils Lake-1:49.81

3rd Skyler Fincher, Zack Rostvet, Tucker Regner, Keenan Kalhagen-LAEM-1:50.74

1600 Meter Run:

1st Brady Goss-Devils Lake-4:47.75

2nd Tyler Goss-Devils Lake-5:01.97

4th Brock Freer-LAEM-5:21.15

5th Mason Christianson-LAEM-5:25.96

7th Malichi Dosch-Benson County-5:46.84

8th Malcom Stubbe-Devils Lake-6:20.74

9th Kartheek Chapara-LAEM-6:20.34

10th Collin Lee-Devils Lake-6:25.00

400 Meter Relay:

2nd LAEM-52.62

3rd Paxton Neppl, Holdyn Jacobson, Rylan Sundby, Grant Engebretson-Benson County-59.14 

400 Meter Dash:

2nd Macyn Olson-Benson County-59.52

3rd Jacob Vaagen-Devils Lake-1:00.48

4th Shaiden Thomas-Grafton-1:00.93

5th Cole Wentz-Benson County-1:02.38

110 Meter Hurdles:

1st Brady Goss-Devils Lake-21.21

3rd Andrew Myrdal-DVE-24.62

4th Charlie Kittleson-DVE-25.58

800 Meter Run:

1st Macyn Olson-Benson County-2:17.59

3rd Brock Freer-LAEM-2:29.75

4th Malcom Stubbe-Devils Lake-2:37.84 5

5th Collin Lee-Devils Lake-2:42.47

7th Paxton Neppl-Benson County-2:54.62

8th Kartheek Chapara-LAEM-2:57.56    

200 Meter Dash:

2nd John Fischer-Benson County-25.11

3rd Jacob Vaagen-Devils Lake-25.74

4th Zack Rostvet-LAEM-26.68

5th Cody Amble-LAEM-26.77

7th Miles Fincher-LAEM-27.25

8th Sam Enget-Devils Lake-27.62

9th Cole Wentz-Benson County-27.71

10th Evan Hall-LAEM-28.71

11th Tanner McDonal-LAEM-29.08

12th Skyler Fincher-LAEM-29.20

13th Landon Kurtz-Devils Lake-30.02

14th Reed Scherr-LAEM-30.05

15th Keenan Kalhagen-LAEM-32.37

17th Jordan Labine-DVE-34.92

18th Andrew Myrdal-DVE-35.11

3200 Meter Run:

1st Brady Goss-Devils Lake-10:35.66

2nd Tyler Goss-Devils Lake-10:56.44

3rd Mason Christianson-LAEM-11:48.31

4th Malachi Dosch-Benson County-13:09.62

5th Edward Freer-LAEM-14:19.78

1600 Meter Relay:

1st Devils Lake-4:18.97

2nd Benson County-4:56.18