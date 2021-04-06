PREVIEW: Lake region preps golf roundup

It's that time of the year! As the lake thaws out and the temperature rises, very slowly, area high school teams take the diamond, field, track, and green for the first time in two years.

With the start of the spring season nearing, the Devils Lake Journal reached out to spring preps coaches to get their take on the start of the spring season.

North Star girls golf

Head coach: Chad Staus

First competition: April 20 at Larimore

Thought on returning back to the green?

"It will be nice getting into the weekly routine of practice, travel, and competition."

What the Bearcats are looking forward to this season.

"The girls are really excited about getting back to competing again. They really enjoy playing at the other courses."

Returning standouts:

Sydney Staus is a returning senior that has been with the team since the 7th grade. She will be working hard this season to get back to the state tournament. We will look to her to be a positive role model for the younger golfers. She is a five-year letter winner, has qualified for state four times, and has made the all-region team three times. She will be attending Valley City State University this fall and will play for the women's golf team.

Elle Nicholas is a returning freshman who has also been with the team since the 7th grade. Elle shows tons of promise and will have a very bright future with the program. She has been putting lots of time into her game and will look to have a great year.

Goals for this season:

"We will have two golfers competing at the varsity level this year and I know both of them would love to have a great season and hope to be very competitive at our regional tournament."

Additional comments:

"I would like to say thank you to all of the seniors that graduated last year. As a coach, I enjoyed watching you all over the years. I know last spring did not go as planned. I wish you all the best in the future."

North Star boys golf

Head coach: Berry Heisler

First competition: April 15 at Cavalier

On returning back to the green:

"Kids are really excited to get back on the course, compete, and to see some familiar faces from other schools. I am optimistic that we should be competitive in the region."

What the Bearcats are looking forward to this season:

"Being able to play and get out with the team."

Returning standouts:

"Drew Nicholas and Austin Oakland are two consistent players on the team. Kade Wanzek and new comer Jeramiah Hill will help in scoring this year along with Tyler Lloyd."

Goals for this season:

"To be competitive in the region and to qualify for state."

Dakota Prairie golf

Head coach: Chad Burger

First competition: April 15 at Cavalier

Thoughts on returning back the green:

"Our kids are excited to have golf back this spring."

What the Knights are looking forward to this season:

"We have not had a program for a few years and they are looking forward to improving each day."

Goals for the season:

"We have golfers of all ability levels and we want to get better each time we are on the course."

Additional comments:

"We are looking forward to having a great spring."

Langdon/Edmore/Munich golf

Head coach: Jennifer Romfo

First competition: April 8 at Kings Walk (Grand Forks)

On returning back to the green:

"Can’t wait, the athletes are very excited too."

What the Cardinals are looking forward to this season:

"Being allowed to participate, getting back on the golf courses."

Returning standouts:

"Rebuilding year, last year we graduated quite a few and it was disappointing they didn’t get to participate their senior year."

Lakota golf

Head coach: Daniel Ryba

First competition: April 15 at Cavalier

Benson County golf

Head coach: Vicki Dulmage

New Rockford-Sheyenne golf

Head coach: Tyler Cook

